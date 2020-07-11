51 Apartments for rent in Parker, CO with move-in specials
In the 1850s, gold was discovered in Colorado and, as was expected, people flocked to this place trying to chase their fortunes.
Settlements sprang up like mushrooms following this ruckus and an important irony smacked Alfred Butters right between the eyes: people who've been digging the earth in search of gold may have been staring at it the whole time. The land they're treading is the real gold. As a result of this realization, the 20 Mile House was built and this way station, which provided meals, lodgings, and provisions, became the center of what was to become present-day Parker. Whatever happened to those in search of gold? That we don't know. But since you're in search for rental homes in Parker, it's best to have lessons from history down pat and get on with the hunt wiser. See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Parker apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Parker apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.