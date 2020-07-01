All apartments in Parker
Last updated December 12 2019 at 1:24 AM

10505 Berthoud Way

10505 Berthoud Way · No Longer Available
Location

10505 Berthoud Way, Parker, CO 80134
Clarke Farms

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 3 bedroom in Clark Farms! Great backyard for entertaining! Wood floors on main level. Finished basement with Rec Room or office area! Close to Cherokee Trail Elementary School and the Clark Farms Pool! Hurry this one won't last! **Pending updated pictures**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10505 Berthoud Way have any available units?
10505 Berthoud Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parker, CO.
How much is rent in Parker, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parker Rent Report.
What amenities does 10505 Berthoud Way have?
Some of 10505 Berthoud Way's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10505 Berthoud Way currently offering any rent specials?
10505 Berthoud Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10505 Berthoud Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 10505 Berthoud Way is pet friendly.
Does 10505 Berthoud Way offer parking?
No, 10505 Berthoud Way does not offer parking.
Does 10505 Berthoud Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10505 Berthoud Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10505 Berthoud Way have a pool?
Yes, 10505 Berthoud Way has a pool.
Does 10505 Berthoud Way have accessible units?
No, 10505 Berthoud Way does not have accessible units.
Does 10505 Berthoud Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 10505 Berthoud Way does not have units with dishwashers.

