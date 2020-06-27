1373 W 103rd Ave

Amenities

4 bd/2.5 bath/2 car garage w large yard - Wonderful family home w ez access for commuters. Quiet neighborhood featuring 4 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms with 2 car garage on mature landscaped .20 acre lot. Enter this light bright home hardwood flooring and tile, 3 bedrooms and 1 bath on the main level. Kitchen features eat in area, fridge, dishwasher, stove and microwave, newer cabinets and countertops. Sliding doors to backyard and covered back patio area. Downstairs nicely finished basement with great room and another bedroom and bath. Sprinkler system, fenced yard. Washer dryer hookups.. Extra gravel parking area for your toy or extra car. Fireplace is (NON FUNCTIONING). NO SMOKING/VAPING or DRUGS will be tolerated. NO CATS, a dog may be considered addl non refundable pet deposit of $250. Security deposit required. Tenant responsible for utilities. 12 month lease minimum. NO SEC 8 sorry.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5035760)