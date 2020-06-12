All apartments in Northglenn
Last updated April 4 2020 at 2:26 AM

10632 Brewer Dr.

10632 Brewer Drive · (720) 605-9746
Location

10632 Brewer Drive, Northglenn, CO 80234
Northglenn

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10632 Brewer Dr. · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2132 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Home in the city of Northglenn! - Great location! This spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom tri-level comes with a huge, private backyard. Garage is over-sized. Hardwood floors, washer and dryer hookups in walkout basement. Gas fireplace. Near park, schools, shopping and easy access to I-25 and Highway 36.

AVAILABLE: Now
RENT: $1,995
SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,995
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2.5
PARKING: Attached 2-car garage
PETS: Additional fees apply. Subject to owner approval.
UTILITIES INCLUDED: None

RESTRICTIONS: No smoking, renters insurance required, no housing assistance or Section 8, no growing or smoking marijuana, no co-signers.

Note: If the property allows pets or if you have an assistance animal, they must be screened before you starting the rental applications. Only completed applications will be processed. Processing time can take up to three business days. Each applicant must complete a separate application with a separate email address and pay a non-refundable fee. Please review our rental criteria and disclosures at http://highpointpm.com/apply-online/ prior to scheduling an appointment or applying.

Please see our rental criteria and disclosures at highpointpm.com/apply-online/ before scheduling a showing to ensure all applicants meet the rental criteria.

All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees. All pets and assistance animals screened through a third party. Rent price and availability subject to change. Leased exclusively by HighPoint Property Management. All information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable, but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement. Equal Housing Opportunity.

highpointpm.com

(RLNE4592083)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10632 Brewer Dr. have any available units?
10632 Brewer Dr. has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10632 Brewer Dr. have?
Some of 10632 Brewer Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10632 Brewer Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
10632 Brewer Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10632 Brewer Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 10632 Brewer Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 10632 Brewer Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 10632 Brewer Dr. does offer parking.
Does 10632 Brewer Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10632 Brewer Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10632 Brewer Dr. have a pool?
No, 10632 Brewer Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 10632 Brewer Dr. have accessible units?
No, 10632 Brewer Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 10632 Brewer Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10632 Brewer Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 10632 Brewer Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10632 Brewer Dr. has units with air conditioning.
