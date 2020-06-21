All apartments in Northglenn
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:09 AM

1000 W. 112th Ave #306

1000 West 112th Avenue · (303) 442-7773
Location

1000 West 112th Avenue, Northglenn, CO 80234
Northglenn

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1000 W. 112th Ave #306 · Avail. Jun 24

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1537 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1000 W. 112th Ave #306 Available 06/24/20 Top floor condo with spacious loft, plus garage Pinnacle Creek - Top floor condo with vaulted ceilings and a large loft. There is an attached 1 car garage with private, indoor staircase. There is also one reserved space nearby. Open floorplan, gaslog fireplace, balcony off the living room. Comes will all appliances, including washer and dryer. Great space!

Lease Dates: 7/6/2020-6/30/2021
Tenant pays gas and electric and places in own name with provider; HOA pays water and trash

Call Sunnyside Property Management at 303-442-7773 or Visit our website at www.sunnysiderental.com

We've gone paperless, super easy to secure a lease with us, all paperwork (including leases) and payments done on-line from the comfort of your own home
Fast and Easy!!

All square footage's are approximate
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed

(RLNE5842545)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 W. 112th Ave #306 have any available units?
1000 W. 112th Ave #306 has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1000 W. 112th Ave #306 have?
Some of 1000 W. 112th Ave #306's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 W. 112th Ave #306 currently offering any rent specials?
1000 W. 112th Ave #306 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 W. 112th Ave #306 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1000 W. 112th Ave #306 is pet friendly.
Does 1000 W. 112th Ave #306 offer parking?
Yes, 1000 W. 112th Ave #306 does offer parking.
Does 1000 W. 112th Ave #306 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1000 W. 112th Ave #306 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 W. 112th Ave #306 have a pool?
No, 1000 W. 112th Ave #306 does not have a pool.
Does 1000 W. 112th Ave #306 have accessible units?
No, 1000 W. 112th Ave #306 does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 W. 112th Ave #306 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1000 W. 112th Ave #306 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1000 W. 112th Ave #306 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1000 W. 112th Ave #306 does not have units with air conditioning.
