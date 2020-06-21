Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1000 W. 112th Ave #306 Available 06/24/20 Top floor condo with spacious loft, plus garage Pinnacle Creek - Top floor condo with vaulted ceilings and a large loft. There is an attached 1 car garage with private, indoor staircase. There is also one reserved space nearby. Open floorplan, gaslog fireplace, balcony off the living room. Comes will all appliances, including washer and dryer. Great space!



Lease Dates: 7/6/2020-6/30/2021

Tenant pays gas and electric and places in own name with provider; HOA pays water and trash



Call Sunnyside Property Management at 303-442-7773 or Visit our website at www.sunnysiderental.com



We've gone paperless, super easy to secure a lease with us, all paperwork (including leases) and payments done on-line from the comfort of your own home

Fast and Easy!!



All square footage's are approximate

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed



(RLNE5842545)