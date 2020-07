Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground garage

Lovely and Spacious 3 Bedroom House in Loveland! - You will love this beautiful home in Lovely Loveland. This home has TONS of space and also features a finished basement! Vaulted ceilings, HUGE deck outside with fenced in yard! This is a great neighborhood, with paths/trails and a playground nearby!



-Finished Basement with Bonus Room for Extra Storage!

-Large Deck with Beautiful Landscaping!

-Fenced in Yard!

-Super Spacious!

-Rivers Edge Natural Area Nearby!

-Attached Garage!

-Washer and Dryer Included!

-Central AC/Forced Air Heating!



Don't miss out on this Lovely Home!!!!



*****NO PETS PLEASE, NO SMOKING*****



(RLNE5891174)