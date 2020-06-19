Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning furnished

4582 Glen Isle Available 08/07/20 Beautiful 2 Bed, 2.5 bath Townhome in Loveland! - Don't miss out on this beautiful 2 story townhome, in North Loveland. This townhome boasts over 1,200 sq ft, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, built in 2005. It offers central air conditioning, attached 2 car garage, kitchen with all appliances, master with walk in closet and attached bath, partial fenced yard, furnished washer and dryer and forced air heat. Tenant pays all utilities. No pets Please. Located off 43rd between Taft and Wilson in Loveland. Maintenance free living!



**Call 970-776-9059 to schedule your showing!**



*A non-refundable application fee of $50.00 per adult is required at the time the application is submitted or before the application will be processed. Applicant MUST submit proof of income (2 months of paystubs) or LES, SSI, SS, Child Support, two years tax returns in self employed and photo ID.



Incomplete, incorrect or misinformation on the rental application will disqualify you as a perspective renter.



Approval or denial is based around the following criteria:

-All persons over the age of 18 that will be occupying the premises must complete an individual application.

-Legal and verifiable income must be three times the monthly rent

-Employment verification

-Current and past favorable rental references or home ownership

-Favorable credit report

-Good payment history

-No evictions or disputes with Landlords

-Criminal History



Applications are processed on a first come, first serve basis. Upon approval the property will be rented to the first to bring in security deposit, in certified funds.



*Not all of our properties are pet friendly. If you find you are applying for a property that allows pets we require a $300.00 non-refundable pet fee per species and we may require monthly pet rent. Breed Restrictions Apply



(RLNE5854966)