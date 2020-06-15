Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

437 Radiant Drive Available 08/10/20 Nice patio home in quiet neighborhood - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE**



This ranch style 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home was built in 1994. It has a finished basement, central air, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, washer/dryer hookups and a 2 car attached garage with openers. This home is located in an HOA neighborhood. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, weeding rock beds along house and snow removal. No pets please. JH



To schedule a showing please call (720) 707-1501



**This Property is Professionally Managed by Henderson Management and Real Estate, LLC. **



*Tenants are required to provide proof of Renter's Insurance prior to renting this property.



*All applications will be processed after the non-refundable application fee is paid in full by all applicants. Applications will be processed in 1-2 business days after receiving a fully completed application. Please see our website for a description of our renter qualifications.



*Submit Proof of Income (pay stubs, offer letter, etc.) through an online application or to the leasing agent.



*We rent all properties on a first come, first serve basis. Unit availability is subject to change.



*Please be advised: Not all properties allow pets. However, for Pet Friendly rental properties statistically dangerous breeds of dogs will not be permitted. The statistics cited for this policy can be found on the www.cdc.gov website. This list is including but may not be limited to: Pit-bull, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Doberman Pinscher, Husky, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Great Dane, St. Bernard, Akita, Wolf Hybrid, American Bulldog. Visit www.hmre.net to view our full pet acceptance policy.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3289965)