Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Beautiful quality home in northwest Loveland. Open floor plan that's perfect for entertaining. Home has lots of natural light, vaulted ceilings, huge master suite with walk in closet and 5 piece luxury bath. All of the bedrooms are large. Basement is unfinished so offers lots of storage. All appliances are provided! The backyard has a huge patio and is very private. Minutes to Fort Collins! Pets are welcome with some restrictions so please call to discuss your pet. Pet deposit required. No smoking allowed anywhere on property. Application Fee required for credit and background check.