4153 Foothills Dr. Available 05/13/20 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath West Loveland Home in Mariana Butte! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN TWO WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE**



This West Loveland home, located in a desirable Mariana Butte features:

4 Bed

2.5 Baths

Over 2300 Sq. Ft.

Gas Fireplace

Hardwood Floors

Newly Remodeled Bathrooms

Full Unfinished Basement

GFA Heat/Central Air

Washer/Dryer Hookups

2 Car Attached Garage

Fenced Yard

Large Deck

Sprinkler System

Tenant Pays All Utilities

Pets negotiable with $250 non-refundable pet fee



To schedule a showing please call (720) 707-2978



**This Property is Professionally Managed by Henderson Management and Real Estate, LLC. **



*Tenants are required to provide proof of Renter's Insurance prior to renting this property.



*All applications will be processed after the non-refundable application fee is paid in full by all applicants. Applications will be processed in 1-2 business days after receiving a fully completed application. Please see our website for a description of our renter qualifications.



*Submit Proof of Income (pay stubs, offer letter, etc.) through an online application or to the leasing agent.



*We rent all properties on a first come, first serve basis. Unit availability is subject to change.



*Please be advised: Not all properties allow pets. However, for Pet Friendly rental properties statistically dangerous breeds of dogs will not be permitted. The statistics cited for this policy can be found on the www.cdc.gov website. This list is including but may not be limited to: Pit-bull, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Doberman Pinscher, Husky, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Great Dane, St. Bernard, Akita, Wolf Hybrid, American Bulldog. Visit www.hmre.net to view our full pet acceptance policy.



**ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN TWO WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE**



