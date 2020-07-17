355 North Boise Avenue ·

Amenities

This Beautiful and Spacious 3 bed- 2.5 bath property is ready for you to call home! Thi fantastic home offers Granite counter tops, Stainless Steel appliances for all your entertaining desires and enjoy the spacious living room with lots of natural light. The upper level has 2 average sized bedrooms, including plenty of closet space and an additional Full bath. The Master Bedroom is very spacious and secluded with a private Master bath and Walk in Closet. This upper level is comfortable with NEW carpet, and a NEW Washer and Dryer included for your convenience. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio and shared community backyard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails and Osborn Park. Nearby you will find Walmart, Lowes, Loveland Laser Tag, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to E Eisenhower Blvd and I-25.



Nearby schools include Winoma Elementary School and New Vision Charter School.



Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Sorry, no utilities included.



Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 1980429.



