Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:51 PM

355 North Boise Avenue

355 North Boise Avenue
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

355 North Boise Avenue, Loveland, CO 80537
East Central Loveland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1487 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This Beautiful and Spacious 3 bed- 2.5 bath property is ready for you to call home! Thi fantastic home offers Granite counter tops, Stainless Steel appliances for all your entertaining desires and enjoy the spacious living room with lots of natural light. The upper level has 2 average sized bedrooms, including plenty of closet space and an additional Full bath. The Master Bedroom is very spacious and secluded with a private Master bath and Walk in Closet. This upper level is comfortable with NEW carpet, and a NEW Washer and Dryer included for your convenience. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio and shared community backyard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails and Osborn Park. Nearby you will find Walmart, Lowes, Loveland Laser Tag, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to E Eisenhower Blvd and I-25.

Nearby schools include Winoma Elementary School and New Vision Charter School.

Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Sorry, no utilities included.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 1980429.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.970rent.com
970-400-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 355 North Boise Avenue have any available units?
355 North Boise Avenue has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Loveland, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Loveland Rent Report.
What amenities does 355 North Boise Avenue have?
Some of 355 North Boise Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 355 North Boise Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
355 North Boise Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 355 North Boise Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 355 North Boise Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 355 North Boise Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 355 North Boise Avenue offers parking.
Does 355 North Boise Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 355 North Boise Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 355 North Boise Avenue have a pool?
No, 355 North Boise Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 355 North Boise Avenue have accessible units?
No, 355 North Boise Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 355 North Boise Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 355 North Boise Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
