2115 Derby Hill Drive

This bright 4 bed 2 1/2 bath home is located in South Loveland with easy access to HWY 287 leaving only a 5 min drive to the Historic Downtown Loveland. Situated at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac this home boasts an open kitchen and dining room with hardwood flooring and a modern touch including updated cabinets. The spacious living area includes a wood-burning fireplace and lots of natural light. There is a large, private, fully fenced yard w/ huge shade trees, garden areas. Includes an attached 2 car garage. This home will not last! Apply today!



Utilities: Tenant pays all utilities



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,845, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,845, Available 8/6/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed

