Loveland, CO
2115 Derby Hill Drive
Last updated June 19 2020 at 11:50 AM

2115 Derby Hill Drive

2115 Derby Hill Drive · (970) 644-6460
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2115 Derby Hill Drive, Loveland, CO 80537
Southwest Loveland - Campion

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,845

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2190 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
cats allowed
This bright 4 bed 2 1/2 bath home is located in South Loveland with easy access to HWY 287 leaving only a 5 min drive to the Historic Downtown Loveland. Situated at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac this home boasts an open kitchen and dining room with hardwood flooring and a modern touch including updated cabinets. The spacious living area includes a wood-burning fireplace and lots of natural light. There is a large, private, fully fenced yard w/ huge shade trees, garden areas. Includes an attached 2 car garage. This home will not last! Apply today!

Pet Policy: Pets Negotiable, additional fees apply.
Utilities: Tenant pays all utilities

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,845, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,845, Available 8/6/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2115 Derby Hill Drive have any available units?
2115 Derby Hill Drive has a unit available for $1,845 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Loveland, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Loveland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2115 Derby Hill Drive have?
Some of 2115 Derby Hill Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2115 Derby Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2115 Derby Hill Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2115 Derby Hill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2115 Derby Hill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2115 Derby Hill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2115 Derby Hill Drive does offer parking.
Does 2115 Derby Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2115 Derby Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2115 Derby Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 2115 Derby Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2115 Derby Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 2115 Derby Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2115 Derby Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2115 Derby Hill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
