Loveland, CO
2070 Manitou Court
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

2070 Manitou Court

2070 Manitou Court · No Longer Available
Location

2070 Manitou Court, Loveland, CO 80538
Centennial

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
cats allowed
This stunning 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom Townhome will welcome you with 1982 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with granite counter tops, a refrigerator, microwave, pantry, stove, dishwasher, and an island! Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, in unit washer and dryer, walk-in closets and a vaulted ceiling. Parking for this property is an attached 1 car garage.

Enjoy the beautiful views of the beautiful open area and pond from the patio. Within driving distance of this property is Ziggis Coffee, The Olde Course at Loveland, Benson Sculpture Garden, Lake Loveland, and more! Travel is easy with quick access to Highway 287!

Nearby schools include Centennial Elementary, Lucile Erwin Middle School, and Loveland High School.

1 Dog is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes water, sewer, trash, recycling, and snow removal.

Visit www.970rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.970rent.com

970-400-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2070 Manitou Court have any available units?
2070 Manitou Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Loveland, CO.
How much is rent in Loveland, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Loveland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2070 Manitou Court have?
Some of 2070 Manitou Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2070 Manitou Court currently offering any rent specials?
2070 Manitou Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2070 Manitou Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2070 Manitou Court is pet friendly.
Does 2070 Manitou Court offer parking?
Yes, 2070 Manitou Court offers parking.
Does 2070 Manitou Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2070 Manitou Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2070 Manitou Court have a pool?
No, 2070 Manitou Court does not have a pool.
Does 2070 Manitou Court have accessible units?
No, 2070 Manitou Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2070 Manitou Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2070 Manitou Court has units with dishwashers.
