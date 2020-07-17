2070 Manitou Court

Amenities

This stunning 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom Townhome will welcome you with 1982 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with granite counter tops, a refrigerator, microwave, pantry, stove, dishwasher, and an island! Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, in unit washer and dryer, walk-in closets and a vaulted ceiling. Parking for this property is an attached 1 car garage.



Enjoy the beautiful views of the beautiful open area and pond from the patio. Within driving distance of this property is Ziggis Coffee, The Olde Course at Loveland, Benson Sculpture Garden, Lake Loveland, and more! Travel is easy with quick access to Highway 287!



Nearby schools include Centennial Elementary, Lucile Erwin Middle School, and Loveland High School.



1 Dog is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes water, sewer, trash, recycling, and snow removal.



