LP1 Research - #636

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage carpet

1495 N. Franklin Court Available 08/01/19 Lovely Louisville 4 BD/2 BA Family Style Home Available 8/1 - This lovely Louisville 4 BD/2 BA family style home features a large fully fenced private backyard, hidden deck, 1 1/2 car garage and back patio. The home also comes with a mix of hardwood and carpet floors. The two living spaces gives the home an open layout feel. Each bedroom comes with blackout shades to help with the sun.



It is ideally located near South Boulder Road, for easy access to HWY 36 and HWY 287. Gives easy access for your daily commute to work. Prime location to downtown Louisville with quick access to restaurants, shops and parks. Although convenient to highways and attractions, it is located in a quiet neighborhood with little traffic.



Pets negotiable



(RLNE4117362)