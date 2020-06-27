All apartments in Louisville
Louisville, CO
LP1 Research - #636
Last updated June 26 2019 at 11:09 AM

LP1 Research - #636

1495 Franklin Court · No Longer Available
Location

1495 Franklin Court, Louisville, CO 80027

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1495 N. Franklin Court Available 08/01/19 Lovely Louisville 4 BD/2 BA Family Style Home Available 8/1 - This lovely Louisville 4 BD/2 BA family style home features a large fully fenced private backyard, hidden deck, 1 1/2 car garage and back patio. The home also comes with a mix of hardwood and carpet floors. The two living spaces gives the home an open layout feel. Each bedroom comes with blackout shades to help with the sun.

It is ideally located near South Boulder Road, for easy access to HWY 36 and HWY 287. Gives easy access for your daily commute to work. Prime location to downtown Louisville with quick access to restaurants, shops and parks. Although convenient to highways and attractions, it is located in a quiet neighborhood with little traffic.

Pets negotiable

Call our office at 720-583-4369 to schedule your showing today!!

(RLNE4117362)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does LP1 Research - #636 have any available units?
LP1 Research - #636 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Louisville, CO.
What amenities does LP1 Research - #636 have?
Some of LP1 Research - #636's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is LP1 Research - #636 currently offering any rent specials?
LP1 Research - #636 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is LP1 Research - #636 pet-friendly?
Yes, LP1 Research - #636 is pet friendly.
Does LP1 Research - #636 offer parking?
Yes, LP1 Research - #636 offers parking.
Does LP1 Research - #636 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, LP1 Research - #636 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does LP1 Research - #636 have a pool?
No, LP1 Research - #636 does not have a pool.
Does LP1 Research - #636 have accessible units?
No, LP1 Research - #636 does not have accessible units.
Does LP1 Research - #636 have units with dishwashers?
No, LP1 Research - #636 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does LP1 Research - #636 have units with air conditioning?
No, LP1 Research - #636 does not have units with air conditioning.
