979 West Willow St.
Last updated March 19 2020 at 10:13 AM

979 West Willow St.

979 West Willow Street · No Longer Available
Location

979 West Willow Street, Louisville, CO 80027

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Gorgeous short term or long term rental fully furnished!! - Beautifully renovated updated home fully furnished in tasteful artful modern way available for shorter or long term rentals. Terrific for folks relocating and want to get the flavor of all Louisville living has to offer. This home has been renovated in a way interior designers would be proud. It features 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage large fenced yard with mountain views in quiet neighborhood. A 1 yr lease would be great, but call us for shorter term rentals. NO SEC 8, absolutely no smoking/drugs. Security deposit of $3500. Background/credit check is $25 per person. Well behaved dogs may be considered w pet deposit.
Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=2x6ik3KHPtD&ts=3&st=6000&wts=7

(RLNE5598957)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 979 West Willow St. have any available units?
979 West Willow St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Louisville, CO.
What amenities does 979 West Willow St. have?
Some of 979 West Willow St.'s amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 979 West Willow St. currently offering any rent specials?
979 West Willow St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 979 West Willow St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 979 West Willow St. is pet friendly.
Does 979 West Willow St. offer parking?
Yes, 979 West Willow St. offers parking.
Does 979 West Willow St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 979 West Willow St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 979 West Willow St. have a pool?
No, 979 West Willow St. does not have a pool.
Does 979 West Willow St. have accessible units?
No, 979 West Willow St. does not have accessible units.
Does 979 West Willow St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 979 West Willow St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 979 West Willow St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 979 West Willow St. does not have units with air conditioning.

