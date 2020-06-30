979 West Willow St.

Amenities

Gorgeous short term or long term rental fully furnished!! - Beautifully renovated updated home fully furnished in tasteful artful modern way available for shorter or long term rentals. Terrific for folks relocating and want to get the flavor of all Louisville living has to offer. This home has been renovated in a way interior designers would be proud. It features 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage large fenced yard with mountain views in quiet neighborhood. A 1 yr lease would be great, but call us for shorter term rentals. NO SEC 8, absolutely no smoking/drugs. Security deposit of $3500. Background/credit check is $25 per person. Well behaved dogs may be considered w pet deposit.

Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=2x6ik3KHPtD&ts=3&st=6000&wts=7



