All apartments in Louisville
Find more places like 975 Saint Andrews Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Louisville, CO
/
975 Saint Andrews Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

975 Saint Andrews Lane

975 Saint Andrews Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Louisville
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

975 Saint Andrews Lane, Louisville, CO 80027

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Available 06/01/19 Updated 5 bed 3.5 bath house in Louisville - Property Id: 102668

Updated 5 bed 3.5 bath House. Living room, kitchen, family room, formal dining, office, mud room, and a powder room are located on the vaulted main floor and has hardwood and tile throughout. There are 4 bedrooms with remodeled guest bath and master bathroom upstairs. Over 500 square foot of basement is finished with a wet bar, recreational room, updated bathroom, and a conforming 5th bedroom accented with french door. Also included is a nicely landscaped backyard with flagstone patio, pergola, and large outdoor kitchen with grill and sink. This is a fully fenced property with a dog run that welcomes well behaved dog and cat. Please note that pet interview is required. If accepted, additional pet rent applies.

This house is walkable to Avista Hospital, Monarch K-8 and Monarch High school via pedestrian underpass without crossing traffic. Tenants can also access pool and tennis court in the HOA community.

Non-smoking only please.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/102668
Property Id 102668

(RLNE4738963)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 975 Saint Andrews Lane have any available units?
975 Saint Andrews Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Louisville, CO.
What amenities does 975 Saint Andrews Lane have?
Some of 975 Saint Andrews Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 975 Saint Andrews Lane currently offering any rent specials?
975 Saint Andrews Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 975 Saint Andrews Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 975 Saint Andrews Lane is pet friendly.
Does 975 Saint Andrews Lane offer parking?
No, 975 Saint Andrews Lane does not offer parking.
Does 975 Saint Andrews Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 975 Saint Andrews Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 975 Saint Andrews Lane have a pool?
Yes, 975 Saint Andrews Lane has a pool.
Does 975 Saint Andrews Lane have accessible units?
No, 975 Saint Andrews Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 975 Saint Andrews Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 975 Saint Andrews Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 975 Saint Andrews Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 975 Saint Andrews Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Centre Court Apartments
745 E South Boulder Rd
Louisville, CO 80027
North Main Apartments at Steel Ranch
1724 Steel St
Louisville, CO 80027
Copper Ridge
240 S McCaslin Blvd
Louisville, CO 80027
Delo
1140 Cannon St
Louisville, CO 80027
Grand View at Flatirons
855 W Dillon Rd
Louisville, CO 80027

Similar Pages

Louisville 1 BedroomsLouisville 2 Bedrooms
Louisville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLouisville Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Louisville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, COSuperior, CO
Federal Heights, COSheridan, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, COApplewood, COBerkley, COWelby, COGunbarrel, COStonegate, COWindsor, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College