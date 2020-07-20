975 Saint Andrews Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dog park pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Available 06/01/19 Updated 5 bed 3.5 bath house in Louisville - Property Id: 102668



Updated 5 bed 3.5 bath House. Living room, kitchen, family room, formal dining, office, mud room, and a powder room are located on the vaulted main floor and has hardwood and tile throughout. There are 4 bedrooms with remodeled guest bath and master bathroom upstairs. Over 500 square foot of basement is finished with a wet bar, recreational room, updated bathroom, and a conforming 5th bedroom accented with french door. Also included is a nicely landscaped backyard with flagstone patio, pergola, and large outdoor kitchen with grill and sink. This is a fully fenced property with a dog run that welcomes well behaved dog and cat. Please note that pet interview is required. If accepted, additional pet rent applies.



This house is walkable to Avista Hospital, Monarch K-8 and Monarch High school via pedestrian underpass without crossing traffic. Tenants can also access pool and tennis court in the HOA community.



Non-smoking only please.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/102668

