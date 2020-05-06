Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly dog park fire pit parking garage internet access

963 Cleveland Court Available 06/01/20 Beautiful, spacious, 5 BED/3.5 BATH family home in Louisville! Available 4/1! - Come check out this beautiful, spacious, 5 bedroom/3.5 bathroom family home in Louisville. This lovely home features hardwood floors, cathedral ceilings, and two wood burning fireplaces. The kitchen has cherry cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and a skylight. Two master suites with jetted tubs. Heated tile floors in family room with french doors to private yard with multiple fruit trees, garden, and stone patio with fire pit. The exterior boasts front and back patios with spacious, fenced in back yard. Lush landscape with direct access to Via Appia. Attached, 2 car garage. Washer/dryer included.



Extremely sought after Louisville located less than 1 mile from Old Town. Just a bike ride away from Old Town Louisville. Incredible stretch of restaurants for any meal of the day. Huckleberry, Moxie, or Bittersweet for your morning coffee and pastry. Stop in at Lulus, Lucky Pie, Picas, or Casa Alegre for a tasty lunch or casual dinner. Countless walking and biking trails, dog parks, and open space. Down the street from the Louisville Rec center. Nearby schools: Louisville Elementary, Middle School, and Centaurus HS.



Dogs negotiable. Sorry, no cats.



Please contact Fox Property Management at 720.583.4369 to set up a showing today!



