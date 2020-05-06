All apartments in Louisville
963 Cleveland Court
Last updated March 6 2020 at 4:03 PM

963 Cleveland Court

963 Cleveland Court · No Longer Available
Location

963 Cleveland Court, Louisville, CO 80027

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
dog park
fire pit
parking
garage
internet access
963 Cleveland Court Available 06/01/20 Beautiful, spacious, 5 BED/3.5 BATH family home in Louisville! Available 4/1! - Come check out this beautiful, spacious, 5 bedroom/3.5 bathroom family home in Louisville. This lovely home features hardwood floors, cathedral ceilings, and two wood burning fireplaces. The kitchen has cherry cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and a skylight. Two master suites with jetted tubs. Heated tile floors in family room with french doors to private yard with multiple fruit trees, garden, and stone patio with fire pit. The exterior boasts front and back patios with spacious, fenced in back yard. Lush landscape with direct access to Via Appia. Attached, 2 car garage. Washer/dryer included.

Extremely sought after Louisville located less than 1 mile from Old Town. Just a bike ride away from Old Town Louisville. Incredible stretch of restaurants for any meal of the day. Huckleberry, Moxie, or Bittersweet for your morning coffee and pastry. Stop in at Lulus, Lucky Pie, Picas, or Casa Alegre for a tasty lunch or casual dinner. Countless walking and biking trails, dog parks, and open space. Down the street from the Louisville Rec center. Nearby schools: Louisville Elementary, Middle School, and Centaurus HS.

Dogs negotiable. Sorry, no cats.

Please contact Fox Property Management at 720.583.4369 to set up a showing today!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4227042)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 963 Cleveland Court have any available units?
963 Cleveland Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Louisville, CO.
What amenities does 963 Cleveland Court have?
Some of 963 Cleveland Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 963 Cleveland Court currently offering any rent specials?
963 Cleveland Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 963 Cleveland Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 963 Cleveland Court is pet friendly.
Does 963 Cleveland Court offer parking?
Yes, 963 Cleveland Court offers parking.
Does 963 Cleveland Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 963 Cleveland Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 963 Cleveland Court have a pool?
No, 963 Cleveland Court does not have a pool.
Does 963 Cleveland Court have accessible units?
No, 963 Cleveland Court does not have accessible units.
Does 963 Cleveland Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 963 Cleveland Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 963 Cleveland Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 963 Cleveland Court has units with air conditioning.
