932 Saint Andrews Lane
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

932 Saint Andrews Lane

932 Saint Andrews Lane · No Longer Available
Location

932 Saint Andrews Lane, Louisville, CO 80027

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Three Bedroom Home For Rent In Great Louisville Location - Incredible location facing West on a quiet street conveniently located near schools, parks, walking trails, bus routes, and easy access to Denver/Boulder. 3 bedrooms upstairs with a spacious master complete with it's own private 5 piece-bath. Main level features a sunny living room with vaulted ceilings, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen opening up to the cozy family room with fireplace. Open, unfinished basement awaits your creativity! Large private backyard with mature trees. Newer roof and brand new carpet.

(RLNE4918956)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

