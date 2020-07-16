932 Saint Andrews Lane

Amenities

Three Bedroom Home For Rent In Great Louisville Location - Incredible location facing West on a quiet street conveniently located near schools, parks, walking trails, bus routes, and easy access to Denver/Boulder. 3 bedrooms upstairs with a spacious master complete with it's own private 5 piece-bath. Main level features a sunny living room with vaulted ceilings, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen opening up to the cozy family room with fireplace. Open, unfinished basement awaits your creativity! Large private backyard with mature trees. Newer roof and brand new carpet.



(RLNE4918956)