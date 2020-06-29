All apartments in Louisville
Louisville, CO
908 Rex Street
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:13 AM

908 Rex Street

908 Rex Street · No Longer Available
Location

908 Rex Street, Louisville, CO 80027

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming, historic 2 bed 1 bath, in Downtown Louisville - Available now! - Come check out this quaint 2 bed, 1 bath in the amazing neighborhood of Old Town Louisville. This property wont last long! It is ready for move-in. The unit features a spacious open floor plan, eat-in kitchen with a large island perfect for hosting guests. There is a big backyard, great for a growing family or your furry friends! Additionally, there is a covered porch. There are hardwood floors throughout the unit and tons of windows for natural lighting. Washer/dryer included.

The property is in a great location on Rex street. Just one block away from main street, close walk to downtown and right near the Community Park.

Schools:
Elementary School: Louisville
Middle School: Louisville
High School: Monarch

Tenants pay all utilities. Pets negotiable with deposit.

Please schedule with Fox Property Management at 720.583.4369 to set up a viewing today!

(RLNE5164198)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 908 Rex Street have any available units?
908 Rex Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Louisville, CO.
What amenities does 908 Rex Street have?
Some of 908 Rex Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 908 Rex Street currently offering any rent specials?
908 Rex Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 908 Rex Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 908 Rex Street is pet friendly.
Does 908 Rex Street offer parking?
No, 908 Rex Street does not offer parking.
Does 908 Rex Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 908 Rex Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 908 Rex Street have a pool?
No, 908 Rex Street does not have a pool.
Does 908 Rex Street have accessible units?
No, 908 Rex Street does not have accessible units.
Does 908 Rex Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 908 Rex Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 908 Rex Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 908 Rex Street has units with air conditioning.
