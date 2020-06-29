908 Rex Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming, historic 2 bed 1 bath, in Downtown Louisville - Available now! - Come check out this quaint 2 bed, 1 bath in the amazing neighborhood of Old Town Louisville. This property wont last long! It is ready for move-in. The unit features a spacious open floor plan, eat-in kitchen with a large island perfect for hosting guests. There is a big backyard, great for a growing family or your furry friends! Additionally, there is a covered porch. There are hardwood floors throughout the unit and tons of windows for natural lighting. Washer/dryer included.



The property is in a great location on Rex street. Just one block away from main street, close walk to downtown and right near the Community Park.



Schools:

Elementary School: Louisville

Middle School: Louisville

High School: Monarch



Tenants pay all utilities. Pets negotiable with deposit.



Please schedule with Fox Property Management at 720.583.4369 to set up a viewing today!



(RLNE5164198)