900 Eldorado Lane

BEAUTIFUL 4 Bed 4 Bath Single Family Home in Louisville. Flexible Lease! - This 4 bed 4 bath single family home is in the perfect location in Louisville. Just a 5 minutes drive to downtown Louisville. Surrounded by an array of hiking, walking, biking, trails. Nearby lake and water activities. Easy access to Boulder and US-36. Walking distance to Louisville Rec Center and park. Beautiful mountain views. Minutes from an array of restaurants on McCaslin.



Open and Bright updated home with walk-out lower level. Recently updated open kitchen with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Gas fireplace in family room. In-law suite in the lower level with full bath. All new blinds and new windows. New roof and furnace is one year old and newer water heater. New Trex deck. Sprinklers in front and backyards.



Walking distance from local school district.



No pets allowed. No hoa.



