Last updated September 27 2019 at 9:15 AM

900 Eldorado Lane

900 Eldorado Lane · No Longer Available
Location

900 Eldorado Lane, Louisville, CO 80027

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL 4 Bed 4 Bath Single Family Home in Louisville. Flexible Lease! - This 4 bed 4 bath single family home is in the perfect location in Louisville. Just a 5 minutes drive to downtown Louisville. Surrounded by an array of hiking, walking, biking, trails. Nearby lake and water activities. Easy access to Boulder and US-36. Walking distance to Louisville Rec Center and park. Beautiful mountain views. Minutes from an array of restaurants on McCaslin.

Open and Bright updated home with walk-out lower level. Recently updated open kitchen with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Gas fireplace in family room. In-law suite in the lower level with full bath. All new blinds and new windows. New roof and furnace is one year old and newer water heater. New Trex deck. Sprinklers in front and backyards.

Walking distance from local school district.

No pets allowed. No hoa.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5123068)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 900 Eldorado Lane have any available units?
900 Eldorado Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Louisville, CO.
What amenities does 900 Eldorado Lane have?
Some of 900 Eldorado Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 900 Eldorado Lane currently offering any rent specials?
900 Eldorado Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 900 Eldorado Lane pet-friendly?
No, 900 Eldorado Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Louisville.
Does 900 Eldorado Lane offer parking?
Yes, 900 Eldorado Lane offers parking.
Does 900 Eldorado Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 900 Eldorado Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 900 Eldorado Lane have a pool?
No, 900 Eldorado Lane does not have a pool.
Does 900 Eldorado Lane have accessible units?
No, 900 Eldorado Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 900 Eldorado Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 900 Eldorado Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 900 Eldorado Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 900 Eldorado Lane has units with air conditioning.
