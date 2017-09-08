892 West Chestnut Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly gym game room parking garage

Bright 4BR, great Louisville location, upgraded kitchen! (Chestnut) - “Bright” is just the start of all the features of this great 4BR Louisville home! From the inviting entry with vaulted ceilings to the dining area and kitchen featuring cherry cabinets and an open feel, this home has it all. Even the second main-floor living area has a beautiful fireplace, plus access to the deck and landscaped backyard. Upstairs you’ll find a private master bedroom with en suite bathroom and large walk-in closet, plus an updated hall bathroom and two more bedrooms, each with its own window seat. The finished basement boasts another huge living space (or game room, movie space, workout area – whatever you need!), a bathroom and bedroom, plus another room that’s perfect for a home office or hobby hideaway.



Within walking distance to local schools. Shopping and restaurants nearby, plus easy access to Boulder or Denver via Highway 36.



Lease to run through May 31 or June 30, 2021.



Absolutely no smokers.

Sorry, no cats allowed.

Dogs allowed with prior approval (subject to restrictions).



Temporary property tour conditions: Beginning May 8th we will be conducting in-person property tours with the following requirements: 1. All persons touring the property must wear gloves and a face-mask 2. Only Aspen employees will touch any interior surface. 3. All persons touring the property must stay together. At the discretion of Aspen Management, tours that do not adhere to these requirements will be halted or canceled. Thank you for your patience and understanding.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5787712)