Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

892 West Chestnut Circle

892 West Chestnut Circle · (720) 307-3776
Location

892 West Chestnut Circle, Louisville, CO 80027

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 892 West Chestnut Circle · Avail. now

$2,795

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2651 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
game room
parking
garage
Bright 4BR, great Louisville location, upgraded kitchen! (Chestnut) - “Bright” is just the start of all the features of this great 4BR Louisville home! From the inviting entry with vaulted ceilings to the dining area and kitchen featuring cherry cabinets and an open feel, this home has it all. Even the second main-floor living area has a beautiful fireplace, plus access to the deck and landscaped backyard. Upstairs you’ll find a private master bedroom with en suite bathroom and large walk-in closet, plus an updated hall bathroom and two more bedrooms, each with its own window seat. The finished basement boasts another huge living space (or game room, movie space, workout area – whatever you need!), a bathroom and bedroom, plus another room that’s perfect for a home office or hobby hideaway.

Within walking distance to local schools. Shopping and restaurants nearby, plus easy access to Boulder or Denver via Highway 36.

Lease to run through May 31 or June 30, 2021.

Absolutely no smokers.
Sorry, no cats allowed.
Dogs allowed with prior approval (subject to restrictions).

Temporary property tour conditions: Beginning May 8th we will be conducting in-person property tours with the following requirements: 1. All persons touring the property must wear gloves and a face-mask 2. Only Aspen employees will touch any interior surface. 3. All persons touring the property must stay together. At the discretion of Aspen Management, tours that do not adhere to these requirements will be halted or canceled. Thank you for your patience and understanding.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5787712)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 892 West Chestnut Circle have any available units?
892 West Chestnut Circle has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 892 West Chestnut Circle have?
Some of 892 West Chestnut Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 892 West Chestnut Circle currently offering any rent specials?
892 West Chestnut Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 892 West Chestnut Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 892 West Chestnut Circle is pet friendly.
Does 892 West Chestnut Circle offer parking?
Yes, 892 West Chestnut Circle does offer parking.
Does 892 West Chestnut Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 892 West Chestnut Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 892 West Chestnut Circle have a pool?
No, 892 West Chestnut Circle does not have a pool.
Does 892 West Chestnut Circle have accessible units?
No, 892 West Chestnut Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 892 West Chestnut Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 892 West Chestnut Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 892 West Chestnut Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 892 West Chestnut Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
