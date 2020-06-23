Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking pool dog park

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar dog park parking playground pool internet access

805 La Farge Avenue Available 06/01/20 Historic, cozy 2 bed/1 bath unit in Old Town Louisville! Available for a June 1 move in! - Don't miss out on this charming, historic 1 bed/1 bath upstairs unit in Old Town Louisville - Available 6/1! This multi-unit used to be the original Louisville grocery store! This lovely home features beautiful hardwood floors and extra storage space in shared basement. Washer/dryer included.



Extremely desirable location close to all that Old Town Louisville has to offer! Restaurants, coffee shops, shopping, parks, and more. Walk-able to Memory Square Park which features a playground and outdoor swimming pool - great for summer!



Owner covers water, trash, internet, landscaping, and snow removal! Tenant responsible for gas and electric.



Nearby schools: Louisville Elementary, Louisville Middle, Monarch High



Cats and small dogs negotiable.



Please contact Fox Property Management at 720.583.4369 to set up a showing today! **In order to ensure the safety of our community, Fox Property Management will not be performing any in-person showings for this property. A video showing will be provided and this property is able to be rented sight-unseen.**



(RLNE4606679)