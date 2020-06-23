All apartments in Louisville
Find more places like 805 La Farge Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Louisville, CO
/
805 La Farge Avenue
Last updated April 30 2020 at 9:44 AM

805 La Farge Avenue

805 La Farge Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Louisville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

805 La Farge Ave, Louisville, CO 80027

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
dog park
parking
playground
pool
internet access
805 La Farge Avenue Available 06/01/20 Historic, cozy 2 bed/1 bath unit in Old Town Louisville! Available for a June 1 move in! - Don't miss out on this charming, historic 1 bed/1 bath upstairs unit in Old Town Louisville - Available 6/1! This multi-unit used to be the original Louisville grocery store! This lovely home features beautiful hardwood floors and extra storage space in shared basement. Washer/dryer included.

Extremely desirable location close to all that Old Town Louisville has to offer! Restaurants, coffee shops, shopping, parks, and more. Walk-able to Memory Square Park which features a playground and outdoor swimming pool - great for summer!

Owner covers water, trash, internet, landscaping, and snow removal! Tenant responsible for gas and electric.

Nearby schools: Louisville Elementary, Louisville Middle, Monarch High

Cats and small dogs negotiable.

Please contact Fox Property Management at 720.583.4369 to set up a showing today! **In order to ensure the safety of our community, Fox Property Management will not be performing any in-person showings for this property. A video showing will be provided and this property is able to be rented sight-unseen.**

(RLNE4606679)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 805 La Farge Avenue have any available units?
805 La Farge Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Louisville, CO.
What amenities does 805 La Farge Avenue have?
Some of 805 La Farge Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 805 La Farge Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
805 La Farge Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 La Farge Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 805 La Farge Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 805 La Farge Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 805 La Farge Avenue offers parking.
Does 805 La Farge Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 805 La Farge Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 La Farge Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 805 La Farge Avenue has a pool.
Does 805 La Farge Avenue have accessible units?
No, 805 La Farge Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 805 La Farge Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 805 La Farge Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 805 La Farge Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 805 La Farge Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Copper Ridge
240 S McCaslin Blvd
Louisville, CO 80027
North Main Apartments at Steel Ranch
1724 Steel St
Louisville, CO 80027
Grand View at Flatirons
855 W Dillon Rd
Louisville, CO 80027
Delo
1140 Cannon St
Louisville, CO 80027
Centre Court Apartments
745 E South Boulder Rd
Louisville, CO 80027

Similar Pages

Louisville 1 BedroomsLouisville 2 Bedrooms
Louisville Apartments with ParkingLouisville Dog Friendly Apartments
Louisville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, CO
Superior, COFederal Heights, COSheridan, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, COEdgewater, COThe Pinery, COWelby, COErie, COWellington, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College