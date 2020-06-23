Amenities
805 La Farge Avenue Available 06/01/20 Historic, cozy 2 bed/1 bath unit in Old Town Louisville! Available for a June 1 move in! - Don't miss out on this charming, historic 1 bed/1 bath upstairs unit in Old Town Louisville - Available 6/1! This multi-unit used to be the original Louisville grocery store! This lovely home features beautiful hardwood floors and extra storage space in shared basement. Washer/dryer included.
Extremely desirable location close to all that Old Town Louisville has to offer! Restaurants, coffee shops, shopping, parks, and more. Walk-able to Memory Square Park which features a playground and outdoor swimming pool - great for summer!
Owner covers water, trash, internet, landscaping, and snow removal! Tenant responsible for gas and electric.
Nearby schools: Louisville Elementary, Louisville Middle, Monarch High
Cats and small dogs negotiable.
Please contact Fox Property Management at 720.583.4369 to set up a showing today! **In order to ensure the safety of our community, Fox Property Management will not be performing any in-person showings for this property. A video showing will be provided and this property is able to be rented sight-unseen.**
