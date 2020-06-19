All apartments in Louisville
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

780 Copper Lane # 105

780 Copper Lane · (303) 442-7773
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

780 Copper Lane, Louisville, CO 80027

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 780 Copper Lane # 105 · Avail. Aug 4

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1005 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
media room
780 Copper Lane # 105 Available 08/04/20 Louisville Condo, Private location in Complex; Pool; Clubhouse - This main level condo is located on the SW end of the development. Close access to Flatirons Mall and all surrounding attractions like movie theaters and tons of restaurants!
Unit has nice carpet and fresh paint throughout. Bathrooms are updated as well! Spacious kitchen that opens up to main living room and dining room area. Newer appliances in excellent condition! Other unit features include front load washer and dryer, A/C, unit reserved parking space as well as reserved visitor space, and additional storage space.
Access to clubhouse and pool!
Sorry, please no pets!

Tenants pays $35.00 Flat Rate for Water, Sewer and Trash. Tenant pays gas and electric and puts in own name.

Lease Dates: 8/4/2020-7/30/2021

Call Sunnyside Property Management at 303-442-7773 or Visit our website at www.sunnysiderental.com

We've gone paperless, super easy to secure a lease with us, all paperwork (including leases) and payments done on-line from the comfort of your own home
Fast and Easy!!

All square footage's are approximate
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed
.

(RLNE2749927)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 780 Copper Lane # 105 have any available units?
780 Copper Lane # 105 has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 780 Copper Lane # 105 have?
Some of 780 Copper Lane # 105's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 780 Copper Lane # 105 currently offering any rent specials?
780 Copper Lane # 105 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 780 Copper Lane # 105 pet-friendly?
No, 780 Copper Lane # 105 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Louisville.
Does 780 Copper Lane # 105 offer parking?
Yes, 780 Copper Lane # 105 does offer parking.
Does 780 Copper Lane # 105 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 780 Copper Lane # 105 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 780 Copper Lane # 105 have a pool?
Yes, 780 Copper Lane # 105 has a pool.
Does 780 Copper Lane # 105 have accessible units?
No, 780 Copper Lane # 105 does not have accessible units.
Does 780 Copper Lane # 105 have units with dishwashers?
No, 780 Copper Lane # 105 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 780 Copper Lane # 105 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 780 Copper Lane # 105 has units with air conditioning.
