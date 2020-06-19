Amenities

in unit laundry parking recently renovated pool air conditioning clubhouse

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool media room

780 Copper Lane # 105 Available 08/04/20 Louisville Condo, Private location in Complex; Pool; Clubhouse - This main level condo is located on the SW end of the development. Close access to Flatirons Mall and all surrounding attractions like movie theaters and tons of restaurants!

Unit has nice carpet and fresh paint throughout. Bathrooms are updated as well! Spacious kitchen that opens up to main living room and dining room area. Newer appliances in excellent condition! Other unit features include front load washer and dryer, A/C, unit reserved parking space as well as reserved visitor space, and additional storage space.

Access to clubhouse and pool!

Sorry, please no pets!



Tenants pays $35.00 Flat Rate for Water, Sewer and Trash. Tenant pays gas and electric and puts in own name.



Lease Dates: 8/4/2020-7/30/2021



Call Sunnyside Property Management at 303-442-7773 or Visit our website at www.sunnysiderental.com



We've gone paperless, super easy to secure a lease with us, all paperwork (including leases) and payments done on-line from the comfort of your own home

Fast and Easy!!



All square footage's are approximate

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed

.



(RLNE2749927)