714 W. Willow Street Available 06/07/20 Upgraded Single Family Ranch Style Home for Rent in Louisville - Very well maintained and recently upgraded single family ranch style home in Louisville, CO ("One of the best places to live" - Money Magazine). Close to hiking trails, golf course, shopping, schools (short walk to Coal Creek Elementary), public transportation and Old Town Louisville. Property includes central air conditioning, whole house fan, washer/dryer, refrigerator, fireplace, range/oven and microwave. Large privacy fenced in yard, mature trees and landscaping, two car garage and storage sheds. Newer furnace, A/C and water heater and other appliances. Lawns, gardens, mature trees. Large south patio for enjoying the sun! Large planter boxes for use by tenants with (or without) a green thumb! Exterior storage and gardening tools for tenant use.



(RLNE5781246)