Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:53 AM

714 W. Willow Street

714 West Willow Street · No Longer Available
Location

714 West Willow Street, Louisville, CO 80027

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
714 W. Willow Street Available 06/07/20 Upgraded Single Family Ranch Style Home for Rent in Louisville - Very well maintained and recently upgraded single family ranch style home in Louisville, CO ("One of the best places to live" - Money Magazine). Close to hiking trails, golf course, shopping, schools (short walk to Coal Creek Elementary), public transportation and Old Town Louisville. Property includes central air conditioning, whole house fan, washer/dryer, refrigerator, fireplace, range/oven and microwave. Large privacy fenced in yard, mature trees and landscaping, two car garage and storage sheds. Newer furnace, A/C and water heater and other appliances. Lawns, gardens, mature trees. Large south patio for enjoying the sun! Large planter boxes for use by tenants with (or without) a green thumb! Exterior storage and gardening tools for tenant use.

(RLNE5781246)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 714 W. Willow Street have any available units?
714 W. Willow Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Louisville, CO.
What amenities does 714 W. Willow Street have?
Some of 714 W. Willow Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 714 W. Willow Street currently offering any rent specials?
714 W. Willow Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 714 W. Willow Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 714 W. Willow Street is pet friendly.
Does 714 W. Willow Street offer parking?
Yes, 714 W. Willow Street offers parking.
Does 714 W. Willow Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 714 W. Willow Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 714 W. Willow Street have a pool?
No, 714 W. Willow Street does not have a pool.
Does 714 W. Willow Street have accessible units?
No, 714 W. Willow Street does not have accessible units.
Does 714 W. Willow Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 714 W. Willow Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 714 W. Willow Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 714 W. Willow Street has units with air conditioning.

