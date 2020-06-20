Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

701 Jefferson Avenue Available 07/06/20 Lovely Old Town Louisville Two Bedroom + Office Cottage for Lease! - Lovely Old Town Cottage in Louisville for Lease!

You will love this layout and location! At Pine and Jefferson, only blocks from town.

Two bedroom with bonus room for an office, baby room, studio space and more!

Lots of storage and closets. Open concept kitchen with dining area and addtional second living room or TV room. Upgrade stainless steel appliances, lighting fixtures and carpeting. TONS of windows! Lots of light! Right down the street from Memory Square park and pool. Louisville schools!



Tenant pay all utilities. Pets negotiable. Street parking available. Walking distance to Main Street, restaurants, bars, and shopping! Walking distance of Coal Creek Trail system, Old town Louisville, Moxie Coffee, Waterloo Food and Music and much more! Landlord is busy repainting, replacing light fixtures, cabinets in the sink area and adding wood composite floors to the dining/living area. THIS Cottage will be a breath of fresh air we done! MUST SEE!



(RLNE3300230)