Last updated May 12 2020 at 9:31 AM

701 Jefferson Avenue

701 Jefferson Avenue · (303) 565-6778
Location

701 Jefferson Avenue, Louisville, CO 80027

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 701 Jefferson Avenue · Avail. Jul 6

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1306 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
701 Jefferson Avenue Available 07/06/20 Lovely Old Town Louisville Two Bedroom + Office Cottage for Lease! - Lovely Old Town Cottage in Louisville for Lease!
You will love this layout and location! At Pine and Jefferson, only blocks from town.
Two bedroom with bonus room for an office, baby room, studio space and more!
Lots of storage and closets. Open concept kitchen with dining area and addtional second living room or TV room. Upgrade stainless steel appliances, lighting fixtures and carpeting. TONS of windows! Lots of light! Right down the street from Memory Square park and pool. Louisville schools!

Tenant pay all utilities. Pets negotiable. Street parking available. Walking distance to Main Street, restaurants, bars, and shopping! Walking distance of Coal Creek Trail system, Old town Louisville, Moxie Coffee, Waterloo Food and Music and much more! Landlord is busy repainting, replacing light fixtures, cabinets in the sink area and adding wood composite floors to the dining/living area. THIS Cottage will be a breath of fresh air we done! MUST SEE!

(RLNE3300230)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 Jefferson Avenue have any available units?
701 Jefferson Avenue has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 701 Jefferson Avenue have?
Some of 701 Jefferson Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 Jefferson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
701 Jefferson Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 Jefferson Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 701 Jefferson Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 701 Jefferson Avenue offer parking?
No, 701 Jefferson Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 701 Jefferson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 701 Jefferson Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 Jefferson Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 701 Jefferson Avenue has a pool.
Does 701 Jefferson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 701 Jefferson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 701 Jefferson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 701 Jefferson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 701 Jefferson Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 701 Jefferson Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
