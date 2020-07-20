Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities dog park cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

617 Lincoln Ave Available 06/01/19 Wonderful 3 bed/1 bath House Located in Downtown Louisville - If you want to live in the beautiful town of Louisville, Colorado this is the property for you! This property is just a short walk from the downtown scene where there are numerous restaurants, local shops, and businesses.



This house features hardwood floors throughout the living areas and the bedrooms. There are three bedrooms total, one room has been converted to an office/den with beautifully crafted wood shelving and has three large skylights for ample daylight. The bathroom was recently remodeled with a full bathtub/shower and a water efficient toilet. The kitchen has all major appliances including a new cooktop, and high-efficiency washer and dryer. The home also includes a large unfinished basement for additional storage.



The yard is bright and beautiful with many flowering bushes, several gardening areas, and a storage shed for all your landscaping and gardening tools.



Pet Negotiable



Nearby Schools include: Louisville Elementary, Louisville Middle School, Monarch High School



To schedule a showing please contact Fox Property Management at 720-583-4369



