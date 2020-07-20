All apartments in Louisville
Last updated May 22 2019 at 10:24 AM

617 Lincoln Ave

617 Lincoln Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

617 Lincoln Avenue, Louisville, CO 80027

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
617 Lincoln Ave Available 06/01/19 Wonderful 3 bed/1 bath House Located in Downtown Louisville - If you want to live in the beautiful town of Louisville, Colorado this is the property for you! This property is just a short walk from the downtown scene where there are numerous restaurants, local shops, and businesses.

This house features hardwood floors throughout the living areas and the bedrooms. There are three bedrooms total, one room has been converted to an office/den with beautifully crafted wood shelving and has three large skylights for ample daylight. The bathroom was recently remodeled with a full bathtub/shower and a water efficient toilet. The kitchen has all major appliances including a new cooktop, and high-efficiency washer and dryer. The home also includes a large unfinished basement for additional storage.

The yard is bright and beautiful with many flowering bushes, several gardening areas, and a storage shed for all your landscaping and gardening tools.

Pet Negotiable

Nearby Schools include: Louisville Elementary, Louisville Middle School, Monarch High School

To schedule a showing please contact Fox Property Management at 720-583-4369

(RLNE2325810)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 617 Lincoln Ave have any available units?
617 Lincoln Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Louisville, CO.
What amenities does 617 Lincoln Ave have?
Some of 617 Lincoln Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 617 Lincoln Ave currently offering any rent specials?
617 Lincoln Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 617 Lincoln Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 617 Lincoln Ave is pet friendly.
Does 617 Lincoln Ave offer parking?
No, 617 Lincoln Ave does not offer parking.
Does 617 Lincoln Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 617 Lincoln Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 617 Lincoln Ave have a pool?
No, 617 Lincoln Ave does not have a pool.
Does 617 Lincoln Ave have accessible units?
No, 617 Lincoln Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 617 Lincoln Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 617 Lincoln Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 617 Lincoln Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 617 Lincoln Ave has units with air conditioning.
