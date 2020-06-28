589 W. Mulberry Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 4 Bed 2 Bath Tri-Level Home - *** THE APPLICATION FEE WILL BE PAID FOR THE TENANT THAT LEASES THE HOME ***



Beautiful tri-level 4 bed, 2 bath house in a great Louisville neighborhood. There are hardwood floors in the entry-level living room and dining area with two livings spaces within the home. Enjoy the large fenced backyard and covered deck with friends or take a bike bath behind the home downtown. This home is centrally located between old town Louisville and the Costco shopping mall area with a 2-car enclosed garage



(RLNE5136166)