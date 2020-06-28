All apartments in Louisville
Last updated October 11 2019 at 9:44 AM

589 W. Mulberry Street

589 West Mulberry Street · No Longer Available
Location

589 West Mulberry Street, Louisville, CO 80027

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 Bed 2 Bath Tri-Level Home - *** THE APPLICATION FEE WILL BE PAID FOR THE TENANT THAT LEASES THE HOME ***

Beautiful tri-level 4 bed, 2 bath house in a great Louisville neighborhood. There are hardwood floors in the entry-level living room and dining area with two livings spaces within the home. Enjoy the large fenced backyard and covered deck with friends or take a bike bath behind the home downtown. This home is centrally located between old town Louisville and the Costco shopping mall area with a 2-car enclosed garage

(RLNE5136166)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 589 W. Mulberry Street have any available units?
589 W. Mulberry Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Louisville, CO.
What amenities does 589 W. Mulberry Street have?
Some of 589 W. Mulberry Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 589 W. Mulberry Street currently offering any rent specials?
589 W. Mulberry Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 589 W. Mulberry Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 589 W. Mulberry Street is pet friendly.
Does 589 W. Mulberry Street offer parking?
Yes, 589 W. Mulberry Street offers parking.
Does 589 W. Mulberry Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 589 W. Mulberry Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 589 W. Mulberry Street have a pool?
No, 589 W. Mulberry Street does not have a pool.
Does 589 W. Mulberry Street have accessible units?
No, 589 W. Mulberry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 589 W. Mulberry Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 589 W. Mulberry Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 589 W. Mulberry Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 589 W. Mulberry Street has units with air conditioning.
