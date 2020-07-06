554 W Sycamore Street

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f05e7ad065 ---- This naturally well lit Louisville Home is a 3Bed, 3Bath where the open layout will allow you to relax after a days work. The remodeled kitchen is an oasis for any home chef to entertain among their friends and family. The hardwood floors on the main floor provide warmth while you relax next to your fireplace during the Colorado winters or you can open up your back door and hit the trails and explore all that Louisville has to offer. This property backs to a green space with tuns of biking and walking trails just at the foot of your back door. The two car garage allows you plenty of parking or storage. Pets are allowed at the owner\'s discretion with an additional deposit and references however, no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property before applying. If you are applying for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied. IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered. For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com Attached 2 Car Garage Blinds Central A/C Finished Basement Private Yard Stove Washer/Dryer Wood Burning Fireplace