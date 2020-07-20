537 La Farge Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar dog park on-site laundry parking playground pet friendly

Highly desirable 2 bed/2 bath Old Town Louisville bungalow! Available now! - Don't miss out on this charming 2 bed/2 bath bungalow in Old Town Louisville. Available now! Walk through the front door to an open, bright living room and kitchen. Off to your right is a cozy separate living area with a gas fireplace. The gorgeous kitchen features stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. Tons of cabinet space. Downstairs has another large living area, a bedroom, a bathroom, and a laundry room. Washer and dryer included. Hardwood floors throughout the entire house. Off street parking on driveway. The fenced in backyard is very large - hard to find in Old Town!



Located in an unbeatable location! Walkable to all that Old Town Louisville has to offer; coffee shops, restaurants, stores, parks, etc. Tenants pay all utilities. Owner using shed for storage.



Schools: Louisville Elementary, Louisville Middle, and Monarch High.



Dogs negotiable. Sorry, no cats.



Please contact Fox Property Management at 720.583.4369 to set up a showing today!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4826625)