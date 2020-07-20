All apartments in Louisville
Find more places like 537 La Farge Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Louisville, CO
/
537 La Farge Avenue
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

537 La Farge Avenue

537 La Farge Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Louisville
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

537 La Farge Avenue, Louisville, CO 80027

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pet friendly
Highly desirable 2 bed/2 bath Old Town Louisville bungalow! Available now! - Don't miss out on this charming 2 bed/2 bath bungalow in Old Town Louisville. Available now! Walk through the front door to an open, bright living room and kitchen. Off to your right is a cozy separate living area with a gas fireplace. The gorgeous kitchen features stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. Tons of cabinet space. Downstairs has another large living area, a bedroom, a bathroom, and a laundry room. Washer and dryer included. Hardwood floors throughout the entire house. Off street parking on driveway. The fenced in backyard is very large - hard to find in Old Town!

Located in an unbeatable location! Walkable to all that Old Town Louisville has to offer; coffee shops, restaurants, stores, parks, etc. Tenants pay all utilities. Owner using shed for storage.

Schools: Louisville Elementary, Louisville Middle, and Monarch High.

Dogs negotiable. Sorry, no cats.

Please contact Fox Property Management at 720.583.4369 to set up a showing today!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4826625)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 537 La Farge Avenue have any available units?
537 La Farge Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Louisville, CO.
What amenities does 537 La Farge Avenue have?
Some of 537 La Farge Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 537 La Farge Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
537 La Farge Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 537 La Farge Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 537 La Farge Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 537 La Farge Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 537 La Farge Avenue offers parking.
Does 537 La Farge Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 537 La Farge Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 537 La Farge Avenue have a pool?
No, 537 La Farge Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 537 La Farge Avenue have accessible units?
No, 537 La Farge Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 537 La Farge Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 537 La Farge Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 537 La Farge Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 537 La Farge Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Centre Court Apartments
745 E South Boulder Rd
Louisville, CO 80027
Delo
1140 Cannon St
Louisville, CO 80027
North Main Apartments at Steel Ranch
1724 Steel St
Louisville, CO 80027
Copper Ridge
240 S McCaslin Blvd
Louisville, CO 80027
Grand View at Flatirons
855 W Dillon Rd
Louisville, CO 80027

Similar Pages

Louisville 1 BedroomsLouisville 2 Bedrooms
Louisville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLouisville Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Louisville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, COSuperior, CO
Federal Heights, COSheridan, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, COApplewood, COBerkley, COWelby, COGunbarrel, COStonegate, COWindsor, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College