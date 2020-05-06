All apartments in Louisville
Last updated October 13 2019 at 10:45 AM

534 W. Hackberry

534 West Hackberry Street · No Longer Available
Location

534 West Hackberry Street, Louisville, CO 80027

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Hackberry - Property Id: 64924

Great location for a home in Louisville--3 bed/2 bath single family tri-level home on a street close to Coal creek Elementary. Tri level design has two bedrooms up and one down. 2 living areas, one car garage w/opener, washer/dryer, fenced back yard with large patio for BBQ, auto-sprinklers, new appliances, updated and ready to move in. Near schools, REC center, bike path(s), walking to downtown Louisville...
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/64924p
Property Id 64924

(RLNE5179620)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 534 W. Hackberry have any available units?
534 W. Hackberry doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Louisville, CO.
What amenities does 534 W. Hackberry have?
Some of 534 W. Hackberry's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 534 W. Hackberry currently offering any rent specials?
534 W. Hackberry is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 534 W. Hackberry pet-friendly?
Yes, 534 W. Hackberry is pet friendly.
Does 534 W. Hackberry offer parking?
Yes, 534 W. Hackberry offers parking.
Does 534 W. Hackberry have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 534 W. Hackberry offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 534 W. Hackberry have a pool?
No, 534 W. Hackberry does not have a pool.
Does 534 W. Hackberry have accessible units?
No, 534 W. Hackberry does not have accessible units.
Does 534 W. Hackberry have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 534 W. Hackberry has units with dishwashers.
Does 534 W. Hackberry have units with air conditioning?
No, 534 W. Hackberry does not have units with air conditioning.
