Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage internet access

523 W. Hackberry Street Available 08/01/20 Recently Renovated Home in Louisville - Available August 1st! - Renovated in 2014, this well-maintained 3 bed/2 bath home has vaulted ceilings with a partial view of the foothills from a new-in-2015 oversized deck that overlooks open space and bike paths. This house is a bi-level with new carpets and tile throughout, updated kitchen and baths and wonderful back deck for relaxing and entertaining.

Perfect for a family or couple who prefer a quiet family-friendly neighborhood that offers an easy commute to Boulder or Denver.

The quiet neighborhood with wonderful neighbors backs up to Heritage Park open space, running/bike paths and beauty.

No smoking. Prefer no pets but one small dog considered with pet policy. Sorry but no cats.

Ride your bike 10 minutes to thriving downtown Louisville, rec center and gyms nearby. Great neighborhood with low traffic. 10 minute commute to Boulder.



In order to ensure the safety of our community, Fox Property Management will not be performing any in-person showings for this property. A video showing will be provided and this property is able to be rented sight-unseen.



Please contact Fox Property Management at (720)583-4369 to arrange a showing.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3174466)