All apartments in Louisville
Find more places like 523 W. Hackberry Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Louisville, CO
/
523 W. Hackberry Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

523 W. Hackberry Street

523 West Hackberry Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Louisville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

523 West Hackberry Street, Louisville, CO 80027

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
523 W. Hackberry Street Available 08/01/20 Recently Renovated Home in Louisville - Available August 1st! - Renovated in 2014, this well-maintained 3 bed/2 bath home has vaulted ceilings with a partial view of the foothills from a new-in-2015 oversized deck that overlooks open space and bike paths. This house is a bi-level with new carpets and tile throughout, updated kitchen and baths and wonderful back deck for relaxing and entertaining.
Perfect for a family or couple who prefer a quiet family-friendly neighborhood that offers an easy commute to Boulder or Denver.
The quiet neighborhood with wonderful neighbors backs up to Heritage Park open space, running/bike paths and beauty.
No smoking. Prefer no pets but one small dog considered with pet policy. Sorry but no cats.
Ride your bike 10 minutes to thriving downtown Louisville, rec center and gyms nearby. Great neighborhood with low traffic. 10 minute commute to Boulder.

In order to ensure the safety of our community, Fox Property Management will not be performing any in-person showings for this property. A video showing will be provided and this property is able to be rented sight-unseen.

Please contact Fox Property Management at (720)583-4369 to arrange a showing.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3174466)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 523 W. Hackberry Street have any available units?
523 W. Hackberry Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Louisville, CO.
What amenities does 523 W. Hackberry Street have?
Some of 523 W. Hackberry Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 523 W. Hackberry Street currently offering any rent specials?
523 W. Hackberry Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 523 W. Hackberry Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 523 W. Hackberry Street is pet friendly.
Does 523 W. Hackberry Street offer parking?
Yes, 523 W. Hackberry Street does offer parking.
Does 523 W. Hackberry Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 523 W. Hackberry Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 523 W. Hackberry Street have a pool?
No, 523 W. Hackberry Street does not have a pool.
Does 523 W. Hackberry Street have accessible units?
No, 523 W. Hackberry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 523 W. Hackberry Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 523 W. Hackberry Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 523 W. Hackberry Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 523 W. Hackberry Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Grand View at Flatirons
855 W Dillon Rd
Louisville, CO 80027
North Main Apartments at Steel Ranch
1724 Steel St
Louisville, CO 80027
Centre Court Apartments
745 E South Boulder Rd
Louisville, CO 80027
Delo
1140 Cannon St
Louisville, CO 80027
Copper Ridge
240 S McCaslin Blvd
Louisville, CO 80027

Similar Pages

Louisville 1 BedroomsLouisville 2 Bedrooms
Louisville Apartments with ParkingLouisville Dog Friendly Apartments
Louisville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, CO
Superior, COFederal Heights, COSheridan, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, COEdgewater, COThe Pinery, COWelby, COErie, COWellington, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College