Louisville, CO
501 South Street
Last updated January 4 2020 at 9:45 AM

Location

501 South Street, Louisville, CO 80027

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
carpet
Charming sweet home with new carpet, newer kitchen flooring, counters, sinks, GAS stove, new washer, gas dryer, dishwasher, Five blocks from downtown with restaurants, shops, farmers market. Six blocks from Boulder County middle and elementary schools. The house has a large kitchen, plenty of windows to let the sun in, and a front porch to enjoy the neighborhood. A large porch/sun room off the kitchen could be used for an office or day room. Living room has two 7ft picture windows. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet. The organic garden is in remodel process with flagstone outdoor patio. Small town feel with easy access to Boulder and Denver. References requested. Lots of street parking and one on site parking space. This apartment is the upstairs with a separate private entrance studio apartment downstairs. Small to medium dogs(not puppies) ok with an additional non refundable deposit.Furst month and deposit. One year lease. house. Downstairs studio has a private entrance. Sweet home in a sweet location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 South Street have any available units?
501 South Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Louisville, CO.
What amenities does 501 South Street have?
Some of 501 South Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 South Street currently offering any rent specials?
501 South Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 South Street pet-friendly?
No, 501 South Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Louisville.
Does 501 South Street offer parking?
Yes, 501 South Street offers parking.
Does 501 South Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 501 South Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 South Street have a pool?
No, 501 South Street does not have a pool.
Does 501 South Street have accessible units?
No, 501 South Street does not have accessible units.
Does 501 South Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 501 South Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 501 South Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 501 South Street does not have units with air conditioning.
