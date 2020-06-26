501 South Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Charming sweet home with new carpet, newer kitchen flooring, counters, sinks, GAS stove, new washer, gas dryer, dishwasher, Five blocks from downtown with restaurants, shops, farmers market. Six blocks from Boulder County middle and elementary schools. The house has a large kitchen, plenty of windows to let the sun in, and a front porch to enjoy the neighborhood. A large porch/sun room off the kitchen could be used for an office or day room. Living room has two 7ft picture windows. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet. The organic garden is in remodel process with flagstone outdoor patio. Small town feel with easy access to Boulder and Denver. References requested. Lots of street parking and one on site parking space. This apartment is the upstairs with a separate private entrance studio apartment downstairs. Small to medium dogs(not puppies) ok with an additional non refundable deposit.Furst month and deposit. One year lease. house. Downstairs studio has a private entrance. Sweet home in a sweet location!