Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

420 Owl Drive Available 08/01/19 Beautiful Louisville Townhome -Available August 1 - This beautiful townhome is walking distance to downtown Louisville! It has hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, and skylights for lots of natural light. This home boasts an open floor plan, a lovely tile fireplace, and brand new carpet! Each bedroom has it's own bathroom, making a great option for young professionals. The quiet neighborhood and low maintenance front patio provide plenty of privacy.



The master bedroom has a walk in closet and a private bathroom.



Located near the award winning Louisville Recreation Center, and an extensive trail system.



Elementary School: Fireside

Middle School: Monarch

High School: Monarch



(RLNE3778707)