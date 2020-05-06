All apartments in Louisville
420 Owl Drive

420 Owl Drive · No Longer Available
Location

420 Owl Drive, Louisville, CO 80027

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
420 Owl Drive Available 08/01/19 Beautiful Louisville Townhome -Available August 1 - This beautiful townhome is walking distance to downtown Louisville! It has hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, and skylights for lots of natural light. This home boasts an open floor plan, a lovely tile fireplace, and brand new carpet! Each bedroom has it's own bathroom, making a great option for young professionals. The quiet neighborhood and low maintenance front patio provide plenty of privacy.

The master bedroom has a walk in closet and a private bathroom.

Located near the award winning Louisville Recreation Center, and an extensive trail system.

Elementary School: Fireside
Middle School: Monarch
High School: Monarch

(RLNE3778707)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 Owl Drive have any available units?
420 Owl Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Louisville, CO.
What amenities does 420 Owl Drive have?
Some of 420 Owl Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 Owl Drive currently offering any rent specials?
420 Owl Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 Owl Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 420 Owl Drive is pet friendly.
Does 420 Owl Drive offer parking?
Yes, 420 Owl Drive offers parking.
Does 420 Owl Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 420 Owl Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 Owl Drive have a pool?
No, 420 Owl Drive does not have a pool.
Does 420 Owl Drive have accessible units?
No, 420 Owl Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 420 Owl Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 420 Owl Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 420 Owl Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 420 Owl Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
