398 Owl Dr
Last updated August 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

398 Owl Dr

398 Owl Drive · No Longer Available
Location

398 Owl Drive, Louisville, CO 80027

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
pet friendly
- Gorgeous and modern!
Don't miss out on this stunner of a property.
Sun-drenched townhome with two-car garage and lots of storage. Updated upstairs bath, vaulted ceilings, wood floors, skylight and plantation shutters. Finished basement with bathroom and third bedroom. New washer, dryer, siding and roof. Stainless appliances in kitchen. End unit with a south-facing living room and private patio for your garden and grill. Close to Louisville Rec Center, Dash bus route, Main Street, Harper Lake Wildlife Sanctuary and Davidson Mesa trail system.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5044756)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 398 Owl Dr have any available units?
398 Owl Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Louisville, CO.
What amenities does 398 Owl Dr have?
Some of 398 Owl Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 398 Owl Dr currently offering any rent specials?
398 Owl Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 398 Owl Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 398 Owl Dr is pet friendly.
Does 398 Owl Dr offer parking?
Yes, 398 Owl Dr offers parking.
Does 398 Owl Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 398 Owl Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 398 Owl Dr have a pool?
No, 398 Owl Dr does not have a pool.
Does 398 Owl Dr have accessible units?
No, 398 Owl Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 398 Owl Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 398 Owl Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 398 Owl Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 398 Owl Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
