398 Owl Dr

Amenities
- Gorgeous and modern!
Don't miss out on this stunner of a property.
Sun-drenched townhome with two-car garage and lots of storage. Updated upstairs bath, vaulted ceilings, wood floors, skylight and plantation shutters. Finished basement with bathroom and third bedroom. New washer, dryer, siding and roof. Stainless appliances in kitchen. End unit with a south-facing living room and private patio for your garden and grill. Close to Louisville Rec Center, Dash bus route, Main Street, Harper Lake Wildlife Sanctuary and Davidson Mesa trail system.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5044756)