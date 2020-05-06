Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

378 Pheasant Run Available 08/01/20 APPEALING 3 Bed 2 Bath Townhouse in Lousville - AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST!! - You don't want to miss this! Available August 1st!! This town home features a main wood burning fireplace, living room, powder room, bar style nooks, and updated kitchen with granite counter tops and access to a back deck and open space.



The upper floor has two bedrooms and bath, and a private balcony in each room. In the basement you will find a fully finished basement with bedroom and living space.



The location of this property is excellent with quick access to downtown Louisville, shopping, dining, trails for biking, running and walking and more.



This convenient location is close to Old Town Louisville and shopping on South Boulder Rd. Easy access to Hwy 36 for a fast Boulder or Denver commute. Coal Creek Elementary School, Louisville Middle School and Monarch High School



IN ORDER TO ENSURE THE SAFETY OF OUR COMMUNITY, FOX PROPERTY MANAGEMENT WILL NOT BE PERFORMING ANY IN-PERSON SHOWINGS FOR THIS PROPERTY. A VIDEO SHOWING WILL BE PROVIDED AND THIS PROPERTY IS ABLE TO BE RENTED SIGHT-UNSEEN



