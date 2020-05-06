All apartments in Louisville
Find more places like 378 Pheasant Run.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Louisville, CO
/
378 Pheasant Run
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

378 Pheasant Run

378 Pheasant Run · (720) 583-4369
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Louisville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

378 Pheasant Run, Louisville, CO 80027

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 378 Pheasant Run · Avail. Aug 1

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1568 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
378 Pheasant Run Available 08/01/20 APPEALING 3 Bed 2 Bath Townhouse in Lousville - AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST!! - You don't want to miss this! Available August 1st!! This town home features a main wood burning fireplace, living room, powder room, bar style nooks, and updated kitchen with granite counter tops and access to a back deck and open space.

The upper floor has two bedrooms and bath, and a private balcony in each room. In the basement you will find a fully finished basement with bedroom and living space.

The location of this property is excellent with quick access to downtown Louisville, shopping, dining, trails for biking, running and walking and more.

This convenient location is close to Old Town Louisville and shopping on South Boulder Rd. Easy access to Hwy 36 for a fast Boulder or Denver commute. Coal Creek Elementary School, Louisville Middle School and Monarch High School

IN ORDER TO ENSURE THE SAFETY OF OUR COMMUNITY, FOX PROPERTY MANAGEMENT WILL NOT BE PERFORMING ANY IN-PERSON SHOWINGS FOR THIS PROPERTY. A VIDEO SHOWING WILL BE PROVIDED AND THIS PROPERTY IS ABLE TO BE RENTED SIGHT-UNSEEN

(RLNE4992441)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 378 Pheasant Run have any available units?
378 Pheasant Run has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 378 Pheasant Run have?
Some of 378 Pheasant Run's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 378 Pheasant Run currently offering any rent specials?
378 Pheasant Run isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 378 Pheasant Run pet-friendly?
Yes, 378 Pheasant Run is pet friendly.
Does 378 Pheasant Run offer parking?
Yes, 378 Pheasant Run does offer parking.
Does 378 Pheasant Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 378 Pheasant Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 378 Pheasant Run have a pool?
No, 378 Pheasant Run does not have a pool.
Does 378 Pheasant Run have accessible units?
No, 378 Pheasant Run does not have accessible units.
Does 378 Pheasant Run have units with dishwashers?
No, 378 Pheasant Run does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 378 Pheasant Run have units with air conditioning?
No, 378 Pheasant Run does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 378 Pheasant Run?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Delo
1140 Cannon St
Louisville, CO 80027
North Main Apartments at Steel Ranch
1724 Steel St
Louisville, CO 80027
Copper Ridge
240 S McCaslin Blvd
Louisville, CO 80027
Centre Court Apartments
745 E South Boulder Rd
Louisville, CO 80027
Grand View at Flatirons
855 W Dillon Rd
Louisville, CO 80027

Similar Pages

Louisville 1 BedroomsLouisville 2 Bedrooms
Louisville Apartments with ParkingLouisville Dog Friendly Apartments
Louisville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, CO
Superior, COFederal Heights, COSheridan, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, COEdgewater, COThe Pinery, COWelby, COErie, COWellington, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity