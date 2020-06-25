All apartments in Louisville
Louisville, CO
351 S. Taft Court
Last updated May 7 2019 at 10:53 AM

351 S. Taft Court

351 South Taft Court · No Longer Available
Location

351 South Taft Court, Louisville, CO 80027

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
351 S. Taft Court Available 07/05/19 End Unit Town Home; Close to Greenbelt & Bike Path - Two story end unit townhouse in well maintained HOA community bordering greenbelt and bike paths. Fenced in shady courtyard with private tiered deck, 2 car attached garage with opener and built in storage shelves. Community pool.
Main level has open floor plan living/dining room with wood burning fireplace, vaulted ceiling and skylight , eating bar, stained glass window and ceiling fan. Kitchen has red oak cabinets, granite countertops, dishwasher. Upper level has two bedrooms and one full bath. Master bedroom walk in closet. Linen closet and stack washer/dryer in laundry closet.

Tenant pays all utilities-water, sewer, trash included in Flat rate of $35 per month; gas and electric put in tenants name and is not included in flat rate

Lease dates 7/5/2019-7/2/2020
Non-Student Property.
NO PETS

Call Sunnyside Property Management at 303-442-7773 to schedule a showing. Visit our website at www.sunnysiderental.com to see other properties available.

We've gone paperless, super easy to secure a lease with us, all paperwork (including leases) and payments done on-line from the comfort of your own home
Fast and Easy!!

All square footage's are approximate
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed

(RLNE3194853)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 351 S. Taft Court have any available units?
351 S. Taft Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Louisville, CO.
What amenities does 351 S. Taft Court have?
Some of 351 S. Taft Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 351 S. Taft Court currently offering any rent specials?
351 S. Taft Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 351 S. Taft Court pet-friendly?
No, 351 S. Taft Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Louisville.
Does 351 S. Taft Court offer parking?
Yes, 351 S. Taft Court offers parking.
Does 351 S. Taft Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 351 S. Taft Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 351 S. Taft Court have a pool?
Yes, 351 S. Taft Court has a pool.
Does 351 S. Taft Court have accessible units?
No, 351 S. Taft Court does not have accessible units.
Does 351 S. Taft Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 351 S. Taft Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 351 S. Taft Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 351 S. Taft Court does not have units with air conditioning.
