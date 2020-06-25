Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets

351 S. Taft Court Available 07/05/19 End Unit Town Home; Close to Greenbelt & Bike Path - Two story end unit townhouse in well maintained HOA community bordering greenbelt and bike paths. Fenced in shady courtyard with private tiered deck, 2 car attached garage with opener and built in storage shelves. Community pool.

Main level has open floor plan living/dining room with wood burning fireplace, vaulted ceiling and skylight , eating bar, stained glass window and ceiling fan. Kitchen has red oak cabinets, granite countertops, dishwasher. Upper level has two bedrooms and one full bath. Master bedroom walk in closet. Linen closet and stack washer/dryer in laundry closet.



Tenant pays all utilities-water, sewer, trash included in Flat rate of $35 per month; gas and electric put in tenants name and is not included in flat rate



Lease dates 7/5/2019-7/2/2020

Non-Student Property.

NO PETS



