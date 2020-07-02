346 Owl Drive #72

Amenities
Great Louisville location! 3BR, new carpet, granite, garage, more!! (Owl) - This open 3BR townhouse has more to offer than just a great location! The main floor is bright and open with vaulted ceilings and a pass-through bar from the dining area to the kitchen. Downstairs you'll find a private bedroom or flex space, complete with its own bathroom. Upstairs are two more bedrooms and a updated full bath. Round this out with an attached garage and you're all set!
Trash and water are included.
Sorry, no cats or smokers allowed.
Please ask about our dog policy.
(RLNE5662419)