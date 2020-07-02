All apartments in Louisville
346 Owl Drive #72
Last updated April 1 2020 at 10:16 AM

346 Owl Drive #72

346 Owl Drive · No Longer Available
Location

346 Owl Drive, Louisville, CO 80027

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great Louisville location! 3BR, new carpet, granite, garage, more!! (Owl) - This open 3BR townhouse has more to offer than just a great location! The main floor is bright and open with vaulted ceilings and a pass-through bar from the dining area to the kitchen. Downstairs you'll find a private bedroom or flex space, complete with its own bathroom. Upstairs are two more bedrooms and a updated full bath. Round this out with an attached garage and you're all set!

Trash and water are included.
Sorry, no cats or smokers allowed.
Please ask about our dog policy.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5662419)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 346 Owl Drive #72 have any available units?
346 Owl Drive #72 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Louisville, CO.
What amenities does 346 Owl Drive #72 have?
Some of 346 Owl Drive #72's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 346 Owl Drive #72 currently offering any rent specials?
346 Owl Drive #72 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 346 Owl Drive #72 pet-friendly?
Yes, 346 Owl Drive #72 is pet friendly.
Does 346 Owl Drive #72 offer parking?
Yes, 346 Owl Drive #72 offers parking.
Does 346 Owl Drive #72 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 346 Owl Drive #72 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 346 Owl Drive #72 have a pool?
No, 346 Owl Drive #72 does not have a pool.
Does 346 Owl Drive #72 have accessible units?
No, 346 Owl Drive #72 does not have accessible units.
Does 346 Owl Drive #72 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 346 Owl Drive #72 has units with dishwashers.
Does 346 Owl Drive #72 have units with air conditioning?
No, 346 Owl Drive #72 does not have units with air conditioning.

