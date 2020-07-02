346 Owl Drive #72

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Great Louisville location! 3BR, new carpet, granite, garage, more!! (Owl) - This open 3BR townhouse has more to offer than just a great location! The main floor is bright and open with vaulted ceilings and a pass-through bar from the dining area to the kitchen. Downstairs you'll find a private bedroom or flex space, complete with its own bathroom. Upstairs are two more bedrooms and a updated full bath. Round this out with an attached garage and you're all set!



Trash and water are included.

Sorry, no cats or smokers allowed.

Please ask about our dog policy.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5662419)