All apartments in Louisville
Find more places like 280 S. Taft Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Louisville, CO
/
280 S. Taft Court
Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:58 AM

280 S. Taft Court

280 South Taft Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Louisville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

280 South Taft Court, Louisville, CO 80027

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
coffee bar
courtyard
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
280 S. Taft Court Available 07/15/19 2 Bed 2 Bath Louisville Condo - This beautiful 2 bed 2 bath townhome is located in a quiet neighborhood at the end of a cul-de-sac. There is a community pool and a park with a playground one block away. The property is a block from Louisville's beautiful open space trails and it is a short walk or bike ride into Old Town Louisville. Enjoy the living space with a wood burning fire or sit out in the private courtyard and enjoy the spacious views. It is an easy walk to groceries, coffee shops, restaurants, Louisville Recreation Center, and local schools.

(RLNE4519937)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 280 S. Taft Court have any available units?
280 S. Taft Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Louisville, CO.
What amenities does 280 S. Taft Court have?
Some of 280 S. Taft Court's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 280 S. Taft Court currently offering any rent specials?
280 S. Taft Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 280 S. Taft Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 280 S. Taft Court is pet friendly.
Does 280 S. Taft Court offer parking?
Yes, 280 S. Taft Court offers parking.
Does 280 S. Taft Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 280 S. Taft Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 280 S. Taft Court have a pool?
Yes, 280 S. Taft Court has a pool.
Does 280 S. Taft Court have accessible units?
No, 280 S. Taft Court does not have accessible units.
Does 280 S. Taft Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 280 S. Taft Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 280 S. Taft Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 280 S. Taft Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Centre Court Apartments
745 E South Boulder Rd
Louisville, CO 80027
Delo
1140 Cannon St
Louisville, CO 80027
Grand View at Flatirons
855 W Dillon Rd
Louisville, CO 80027
North Main Apartments at Steel Ranch
1724 Steel St
Louisville, CO 80027
Copper Ridge
240 S McCaslin Blvd
Louisville, CO 80027

Similar Pages

Louisville 1 BedroomsLouisville 2 Bedrooms
Louisville Apartments with ParkingLouisville Dog Friendly Apartments
Louisville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, CO
Superior, COFederal Heights, COSheridan, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, COEdgewater, COThe Pinery, COWelby, COErie, COWellington, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College