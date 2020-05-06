All apartments in Louisville
253 S. Lincoln Ave
253 S. Lincoln Ave

253 South Lincoln Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

253 South Lincoln Avenue, Louisville, CO 80027

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This cute 3 bedroom 1 bath house has 1192 sq ft. It has a 2 car garage with opener. It has a nice deck and fenced back yard. Just a block from Louisville city park and downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 253 S. Lincoln Ave have any available units?
253 S. Lincoln Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Louisville, CO.
What amenities does 253 S. Lincoln Ave have?
Some of 253 S. Lincoln Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 253 S. Lincoln Ave currently offering any rent specials?
253 S. Lincoln Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 253 S. Lincoln Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 253 S. Lincoln Ave is pet friendly.
Does 253 S. Lincoln Ave offer parking?
Yes, 253 S. Lincoln Ave offers parking.
Does 253 S. Lincoln Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 253 S. Lincoln Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 253 S. Lincoln Ave have a pool?
No, 253 S. Lincoln Ave does not have a pool.
Does 253 S. Lincoln Ave have accessible units?
No, 253 S. Lincoln Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 253 S. Lincoln Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 253 S. Lincoln Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 253 S. Lincoln Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 253 S. Lincoln Ave has units with air conditioning.

