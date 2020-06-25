240 South Lark Avenue

Amenities
Three Bedroom Single Family Home Available For Rent In Louisville - This home is ideally situated in Boulder County on a quiet street is within a 5-10 minute walk to Safeway, Starbucks, Social Security, Post Office, restaurants, Walgreens, Rec Center, bike paths, Home Depot, and Cinebarre Theaters. Included is a patio awning. 5 minute drive to Cosco, Whole Foods, Superior Sports complex, and Target. 6 minute drive to Boulder. Lease is available until MAY 31st with possibility for longer - please inquire.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4824343)