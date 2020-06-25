All apartments in Louisville
240 South Lark Avenue
Last updated December 4 2019 at 1:01 PM

240 South Lark Avenue

240 South Lark Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

240 South Lark Avenue, Louisville, CO 80027

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
pet friendly
Three Bedroom Single Family Home Available For Rent In Louisville - This home is ideally situated in Boulder County on a quiet street is within a 5-10 minute walk to Safeway, Starbucks, Social Security, Post Office, restaurants, Walgreens, Rec Center, bike paths, Home Depot, and Cinebarre Theaters. Included is a patio awning. 5 minute drive to Cosco, Whole Foods, Superior Sports complex, and Target. 6 minute drive to Boulder. Lease is available until MAY 31st with possibility for longer - please inquire.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4824343)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 240 South Lark Avenue have any available units?
240 South Lark Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Louisville, CO.
What amenities does 240 South Lark Avenue have?
Some of 240 South Lark Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 240 South Lark Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
240 South Lark Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 240 South Lark Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 240 South Lark Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 240 South Lark Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 240 South Lark Avenue offers parking.
Does 240 South Lark Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 240 South Lark Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 240 South Lark Avenue have a pool?
No, 240 South Lark Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 240 South Lark Avenue have accessible units?
No, 240 South Lark Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 240 South Lark Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 240 South Lark Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 240 South Lark Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 240 South Lark Avenue has units with air conditioning.
