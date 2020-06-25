Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

2381 Hecla Drive Available 06/15/19 Lovely and Light Open Concept Louisville Home for Lease! - This modern contemporary home has hardwood floors, high ceilings, sleek lighting, and spacious style. Main Floor master with access onto the private patio and gas fireplace. Extra large master bathroom sweet with tile, lots of counter space, 2 sinks, large stand up shower, soaking tub, and huge walk-in closet. Main floor also has an oversized guest bedroom, den or office. Large eat-in kitchen with kitchen island, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. The formal dining area overlooks the patio with large sliding glass doors, for continued entertaining. The large living room has tall windows, high ceilings, and a gas fireplace. The lower level is finished completely with additional bathroom, two large bedrooms and a bonus room that would be a great additional TV room, office, or den. Large recreation room for gaming, theatre, or just hanging out with the family. You will love the layout and square footage of this home. Additional back patio area for continued summer entertaining. Utility room with sink, storage and washer/dryer. Attached two car garage with tons of built-ins and racks for all your storage.



Great layout! Great location! Great Rental! You will love living in Louisville's newest neighborhood, North End. Bike to all of you favorite places! Plenty of parks, open space, and mountain views. Near Old Town Louisville, Old Town Lafayette, Waneka Lake trail system, close to 287, and and easy commute to Boulder. Pets negotiable.



