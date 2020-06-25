All apartments in Louisville
2381 Hecla Drive
Last updated April 5 2019 at 9:51 AM

2381 Hecla Drive

2381 Hecla Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2381 Hecla Drive, Louisville, CO 80027

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
2381 Hecla Drive Available 06/15/19 Lovely and Light Open Concept Louisville Home for Lease! - This modern contemporary home has hardwood floors, high ceilings, sleek lighting, and spacious style. Main Floor master with access onto the private patio and gas fireplace. Extra large master bathroom sweet with tile, lots of counter space, 2 sinks, large stand up shower, soaking tub, and huge walk-in closet. Main floor also has an oversized guest bedroom, den or office. Large eat-in kitchen with kitchen island, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. The formal dining area overlooks the patio with large sliding glass doors, for continued entertaining. The large living room has tall windows, high ceilings, and a gas fireplace. The lower level is finished completely with additional bathroom, two large bedrooms and a bonus room that would be a great additional TV room, office, or den. Large recreation room for gaming, theatre, or just hanging out with the family. You will love the layout and square footage of this home. Additional back patio area for continued summer entertaining. Utility room with sink, storage and washer/dryer. Attached two car garage with tons of built-ins and racks for all your storage.

Great layout! Great location! Great Rental! You will love living in Louisville's newest neighborhood, North End. Bike to all of you favorite places! Plenty of parks, open space, and mountain views. Near Old Town Louisville, Old Town Lafayette, Waneka Lake trail system, close to 287, and and easy commute to Boulder. Pets negotiable.

(RLNE3324940)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2381 Hecla Drive have any available units?
2381 Hecla Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Louisville, CO.
What amenities does 2381 Hecla Drive have?
Some of 2381 Hecla Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2381 Hecla Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2381 Hecla Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2381 Hecla Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2381 Hecla Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2381 Hecla Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2381 Hecla Drive offers parking.
Does 2381 Hecla Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2381 Hecla Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2381 Hecla Drive have a pool?
No, 2381 Hecla Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2381 Hecla Drive have accessible units?
No, 2381 Hecla Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2381 Hecla Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2381 Hecla Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2381 Hecla Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2381 Hecla Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
