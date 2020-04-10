Amenities

2290 Park Ln Available 09/01/19 Patio home living at its best right in Louisville. Spectacular 3bed/3bath ranch style with a finished basement. - Awesome curb appeal as this home abuts an expansive city park at the entry. An inviting flagstone front patio and slate entry lead into the main level space dominated by wide plank hardwood floors, huge windows, and 9-foot ceilings. Chef style kitchen with spectacular granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, gas range/oven, dark stained cabinetry capped with crown molding, and huge centerpiece island that brings the family room and dining room together. Open and flowing space.



The master suite occupies one side of the house boasting vaulted ceilings and a five-piece master bath with custom tile inlays and walk-in closet. Off the kitchen through french doors is a study or den with a dedicated full bath. Custom built-ins at the mudroom, access through sliding doors to a covered back patio, and main floor laundry.



The finished basement is highlighted by the modern tile clad fireplace in an expansive lower level living room. Two large guest bedrooms split by a full bath complete the lower level. Tons of extra storage space. Two-car attached garage. Solar panels provide an efficient home and lower utility bills.



Non-smoking unit.

Pets considered

Security deposit is equaled to one month's rent.



For more information or to schedule a property showing you may:



1. TEXT: Your name along with the address you are interested in (2290 Park Ln) to 877-428-2568



2. VISIT: http://www.propertiespluscolorado.com to apply for the property or for more information.



3. CALL: Properties Plus, LLC directly at 303-327-6583.



