Home
/
Louisville, CO
/
2290 Park Ln
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:15 AM

2290 Park Ln

2290 Park Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2290 Park Lane, Louisville, CO 80027

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2290 Park Ln Available 09/01/19 Patio home living at its best right in Louisville. Spectacular 3bed/3bath ranch style with a finished basement. - Awesome curb appeal as this home abuts an expansive city park at the entry. An inviting flagstone front patio and slate entry lead into the main level space dominated by wide plank hardwood floors, huge windows, and 9-foot ceilings. Chef style kitchen with spectacular granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, gas range/oven, dark stained cabinetry capped with crown molding, and huge centerpiece island that brings the family room and dining room together. Open and flowing space.

The master suite occupies one side of the house boasting vaulted ceilings and a five-piece master bath with custom tile inlays and walk-in closet. Off the kitchen through french doors is a study or den with a dedicated full bath. Custom built-ins at the mudroom, access through sliding doors to a covered back patio, and main floor laundry.

The finished basement is highlighted by the modern tile clad fireplace in an expansive lower level living room. Two large guest bedrooms split by a full bath complete the lower level. Tons of extra storage space. Two-car attached garage. Solar panels provide an efficient home and lower utility bills.

Solar panel efficient home
Non-smoking unit.
Pets considered
Security deposit is equaled to one month's rent.

For more information or to schedule a property showing you may:

1. TEXT: Your name along with the address you are interested in (2290 Park Ln) to 877-428-2568

2. VISIT: http://www.propertiespluscolorado.com to apply for the property or for more information.

3. CALL: Properties Plus, LLC directly at 303-327-6583.

(RLNE5063221)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2290 Park Ln have any available units?
2290 Park Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Louisville, CO.
What amenities does 2290 Park Ln have?
Some of 2290 Park Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2290 Park Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2290 Park Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2290 Park Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2290 Park Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2290 Park Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2290 Park Ln offers parking.
Does 2290 Park Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2290 Park Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2290 Park Ln have a pool?
No, 2290 Park Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2290 Park Ln have accessible units?
No, 2290 Park Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2290 Park Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2290 Park Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 2290 Park Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2290 Park Ln has units with air conditioning.
