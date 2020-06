Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

2195 Cliffrose Lane Available 08/01/20 Charming 3 Bed/2 Bath family home in Louisville's Hunter Ridge neighborhood. - Come check out this charming 3 bed/2 bath family home in Louisville's Hunter Ridge neighborhood - Available August 1! This cozy home is just a short bike ride away from all of the shops and restaurants downtown Louisville has to offer! This home features a 2 car attached garage, fenced in backyard, and a quiet neighborhood.



Backs up to open space with a running trail! Near bus lines. Washer/dryer hookup. Cable and internet ready.



Pets negotiable.



Please contact Fox Property Management at 720.583.4369 for more information on this property today!



