2164 East Hecla Drive - E #E Available 06/13/19 Luxury 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath near Waneka Lake Louisville - Luxury 2 Bedroom 2 bathroom 1500+sqft. High style defines this contemporary Louisville attached home. Features an attached 2 car garage and entry mud room; well designed kitchen; light and bright open great room; large deck. Tasteful interior finishes: Granite and Stainless Steel appliances; hardwoods on main level; skylights; vaulted ceilings and walk-in closets; Black out Blinds; all backing up to the Hecla Lake Trails that attach to Waneka! This one will go quick.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4889479)