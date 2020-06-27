All apartments in Louisville
Louisville, CO
214 S. Jefferson Ave
Last updated July 27 2019 at 10:18 AM

214 S. Jefferson Ave

214 South Jefferson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

214 South Jefferson Avenue, Louisville, CO 80027

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Newly remodeled home walkable to Old Town on OPEN SPACE!! - 3 bed 2 bath 2 car garage home located on Open Space - Essentially IN the Louisville Open Space, just walk out the back gate. Main floor has bedroom and bath, upstairs 2 addl bedrms and 1 bath. Basement unfinished. 2 Block from Louisville Community Park, walk or ride bikes to restaurants down town or Louisville Elementary School. This home is essentially new, it has just been rebuilt, new: appliances, kitchen cabinets & fixtures, floors & carpet, bath vanities, tile & fixtures...paint (inside and out), doors, windows, high efficiency furnace and water heater, roof, deck and covered porch. Rent is $3000, Sec Deposit $3500, Dogs negotiable w non refundable pet deposit of $200, No Smoking, drugs, - NO SEC 8

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5044737)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 214 S. Jefferson Ave have any available units?
214 S. Jefferson Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Louisville, CO.
What amenities does 214 S. Jefferson Ave have?
Some of 214 S. Jefferson Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 214 S. Jefferson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
214 S. Jefferson Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 S. Jefferson Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 214 S. Jefferson Ave is pet friendly.
Does 214 S. Jefferson Ave offer parking?
Yes, 214 S. Jefferson Ave offers parking.
Does 214 S. Jefferson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 214 S. Jefferson Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 S. Jefferson Ave have a pool?
No, 214 S. Jefferson Ave does not have a pool.
Does 214 S. Jefferson Ave have accessible units?
No, 214 S. Jefferson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 214 S. Jefferson Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 214 S. Jefferson Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 214 S. Jefferson Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 214 S. Jefferson Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
