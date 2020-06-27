214 S. Jefferson Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Newly remodeled home walkable to Old Town on OPEN SPACE!! - 3 bed 2 bath 2 car garage home located on Open Space - Essentially IN the Louisville Open Space, just walk out the back gate. Main floor has bedroom and bath, upstairs 2 addl bedrms and 1 bath. Basement unfinished. 2 Block from Louisville Community Park, walk or ride bikes to restaurants down town or Louisville Elementary School. This home is essentially new, it has just been rebuilt, new: appliances, kitchen cabinets & fixtures, floors & carpet, bath vanities, tile & fixtures...paint (inside and out), doors, windows, high efficiency furnace and water heater, roof, deck and covered porch. Rent is $3000, Sec Deposit $3500, Dogs negotiable w non refundable pet deposit of $200, No Smoking, drugs, - NO SEC 8



No Cats Allowed



