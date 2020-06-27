Amenities

in unit laundry parking

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking

1919 Centennial - 1919 Available 08/01/19 Large 2-bedroom, 2-bath townhome in peaceful Louisville complex! - Available August 5th, 2019 -- 1919 Centennial Drive



Very spacious 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath townhome in small, peaceful complex in Louisville. Good-sized bedrooms, plenty of light. Washer/dryer included, off-street reserved parking. Great location just off of South Boulder Road.



Sorry, no pets, no smokers, no students. Interested parties must have verifiable income, good landlord references, and be willing to sign a long-term lease.



For more information or to arrange a showing, please call 303.442.7663 or email us at bretenantissues@gmail.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3329262)