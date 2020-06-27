All apartments in Louisville
1919 Centennial
1919 Centennial

1919 Centennial Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1919 Centennial Drive, Louisville, CO 80027

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
1919 Centennial - 1919 Available 08/01/19 Large 2-bedroom, 2-bath townhome in peaceful Louisville complex! - Available August 5th, 2019 -- 1919 Centennial Drive

Very spacious 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath townhome in small, peaceful complex in Louisville. Good-sized bedrooms, plenty of light. Washer/dryer included, off-street reserved parking. Great location just off of South Boulder Road.

Sorry, no pets, no smokers, no students. Interested parties must have verifiable income, good landlord references, and be willing to sign a long-term lease.

For more information or to arrange a showing, please call 303.442.7663 or email us at bretenantissues@gmail.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3329262)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1919 Centennial have any available units?
1919 Centennial doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Louisville, CO.
Is 1919 Centennial currently offering any rent specials?
1919 Centennial is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1919 Centennial pet-friendly?
No, 1919 Centennial is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Louisville.
Does 1919 Centennial offer parking?
Yes, 1919 Centennial offers parking.
Does 1919 Centennial have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1919 Centennial offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1919 Centennial have a pool?
No, 1919 Centennial does not have a pool.
Does 1919 Centennial have accessible units?
No, 1919 Centennial does not have accessible units.
Does 1919 Centennial have units with dishwashers?
No, 1919 Centennial does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1919 Centennial have units with air conditioning?
No, 1919 Centennial does not have units with air conditioning.
