Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:24 AM

1830 W. Centennial Dr Unit 208

1830 West Centennial Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1830 West Centennial Drive, Louisville, CO 80027

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
Condo in Hunter's Ridge - Louisville - This 2 bed/2 bath condo in Hunter's Ridge is located within minutes from Downtown Louisville! Unit features an open kitchen and living room area with hardwood floors. Master bedroom includes a private bathroom and walk-in closet. This condo has its own washer and dryer, balcony, and designated carport parking spot. There is also plenty of visitor parking. Condo includes access to community pool and jacuzzi.

HOA is responsible for water and trash.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Please contact Fox Management Services to schedule a viewing at 720.583.4369.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1839154)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1830 W. Centennial Dr Unit 208 have any available units?
1830 W. Centennial Dr Unit 208 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Louisville, CO.
What amenities does 1830 W. Centennial Dr Unit 208 have?
Some of 1830 W. Centennial Dr Unit 208's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1830 W. Centennial Dr Unit 208 currently offering any rent specials?
1830 W. Centennial Dr Unit 208 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1830 W. Centennial Dr Unit 208 pet-friendly?
No, 1830 W. Centennial Dr Unit 208 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Louisville.
Does 1830 W. Centennial Dr Unit 208 offer parking?
Yes, 1830 W. Centennial Dr Unit 208 offers parking.
Does 1830 W. Centennial Dr Unit 208 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1830 W. Centennial Dr Unit 208 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1830 W. Centennial Dr Unit 208 have a pool?
Yes, 1830 W. Centennial Dr Unit 208 has a pool.
Does 1830 W. Centennial Dr Unit 208 have accessible units?
No, 1830 W. Centennial Dr Unit 208 does not have accessible units.
Does 1830 W. Centennial Dr Unit 208 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1830 W. Centennial Dr Unit 208 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1830 W. Centennial Dr Unit 208 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1830 W. Centennial Dr Unit 208 has units with air conditioning.
