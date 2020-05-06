1830 W. Centennial Dr Unit 208

Amenities
Condo in Hunter's Ridge - Louisville - This 2 bed/2 bath condo in Hunter's Ridge is located within minutes from Downtown Louisville! Unit features an open kitchen and living room area with hardwood floors. Master bedroom includes a private bathroom and walk-in closet. This condo has its own washer and dryer, balcony, and designated carport parking spot. There is also plenty of visitor parking. Condo includes access to community pool and jacuzzi.
HOA is responsible for water and trash.
Sorry, no pets allowed.
Please contact Fox Management Services to schedule a viewing at 720.583.4369.
