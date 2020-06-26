All apartments in Louisville
Louisville, CO
1827 Eisenhower Drive
1827 Eisenhower Drive

1827 Eisenhower Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1827 Eisenhower Drive, Louisville, CO 80027

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
dogs allowed
1827 Eisenhower Drive Available 07/01/19 Beautiful Four Bedroom Home Available For Rent in Louisville - An impeccably maintained, updated home featuring a cooks dream gourmet kitchen, wood floors, new carpet, designer paint, new Spa inspired 5 Piece Master Bath, Open floor plan, new windows, exterior paint. The lower level walk out boasts a separate In law suite with private entrance, rec area, kitchenette/eat in space, full bath and bedroom. Outdoor space is an extension of the interior, BEAUTIFUL!!

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4921333)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1827 Eisenhower Drive have any available units?
1827 Eisenhower Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Louisville, CO.
What amenities does 1827 Eisenhower Drive have?
Some of 1827 Eisenhower Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1827 Eisenhower Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1827 Eisenhower Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1827 Eisenhower Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1827 Eisenhower Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1827 Eisenhower Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1827 Eisenhower Drive offers parking.
Does 1827 Eisenhower Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1827 Eisenhower Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1827 Eisenhower Drive have a pool?
No, 1827 Eisenhower Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1827 Eisenhower Drive have accessible units?
No, 1827 Eisenhower Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1827 Eisenhower Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1827 Eisenhower Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1827 Eisenhower Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1827 Eisenhower Drive has units with air conditioning.
