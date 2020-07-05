1615 Cottonwood Drive Unit 3

Amenities

COZY 2 Bed 1 Bath Townhouse Near Downtown Louisville-FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED - This cozy 2 bed 1 townhouse is in the perfect location for experiencing the perks of Louisville. The unit has close access to numerous parks, Alfalfas for groceries, and a cup of coffee from Bittersweet. On the inside, the townhouse has hardwood flooring, updated appliances, plumbing, and paint. The kitchen has a large pantry and plenty of cabinets for storage. Upstairs is carpeted with hall closet and window that lets in lots of natural light. Private deck off the main bedroom and access to the shared open space from the kitchen. It is located in the Silvertrees West Complex alongside South Boulder road. Nearby trails and transportation.



HOA ALLOWED ONE CAT OR ONE DOG UNDER 30LBS



This unit can be FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED



