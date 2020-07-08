All apartments in Louisville
1606 Cottonwood Drive Unit 10
1606 Cottonwood Drive Unit 10

1606 Cottonwood Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1606 Cottonwood Dr, Louisville, CO 80027

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
coffee bar
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
QUAINT 1 Bed 1 Bath Condo Near Downtown Louisville-Available Now! - This 2 bed 1 bath condo in Louisville, has a large living room and fully equipped kitchen. Large walk in closet for storage, cabinets and storage space.Great size bedrooms and full bath. Comes with A/C units for cooling in the summer. It is getting a face lift with brand NEW PAINT and CARPET. It is located on the second floor on the corner. On site parking as well as street parking.

Nearby schools include Bright Horizons at Louisville, Louisville Middle School and The Patchwork School. The closest grocery stores are Alfalfa's Market Louisville, In Season Local Market and King Soopers. Nearby coffee shops include Precision Pours, and Bittersweet. Nearby restaurants include Mudrock's Tap & Tavern, Ralphie's Sports Tavern and Papa Murphy's Take 'N' Bake Pizza. Near Louisville Community Park, Leon Wurl and Davidson Mesa.

No Cats Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1606 Cottonwood Drive Unit 10 have any available units?
1606 Cottonwood Drive Unit 10 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Louisville, CO.
What amenities does 1606 Cottonwood Drive Unit 10 have?
Some of 1606 Cottonwood Drive Unit 10's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1606 Cottonwood Drive Unit 10 currently offering any rent specials?
1606 Cottonwood Drive Unit 10 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1606 Cottonwood Drive Unit 10 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1606 Cottonwood Drive Unit 10 is pet friendly.
Does 1606 Cottonwood Drive Unit 10 offer parking?
Yes, 1606 Cottonwood Drive Unit 10 offers parking.
Does 1606 Cottonwood Drive Unit 10 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1606 Cottonwood Drive Unit 10 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1606 Cottonwood Drive Unit 10 have a pool?
No, 1606 Cottonwood Drive Unit 10 does not have a pool.
Does 1606 Cottonwood Drive Unit 10 have accessible units?
No, 1606 Cottonwood Drive Unit 10 does not have accessible units.
Does 1606 Cottonwood Drive Unit 10 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1606 Cottonwood Drive Unit 10 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1606 Cottonwood Drive Unit 10 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1606 Cottonwood Drive Unit 10 has units with air conditioning.

