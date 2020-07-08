1606 Cottonwood Drive Unit 10

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking walk in closets coffee bar air conditioning

QUAINT 1 Bed 1 Bath Condo Near Downtown Louisville-Available Now! - This 2 bed 1 bath condo in Louisville, has a large living room and fully equipped kitchen. Large walk in closet for storage, cabinets and storage space.Great size bedrooms and full bath. Comes with A/C units for cooling in the summer. It is getting a face lift with brand NEW PAINT and CARPET. It is located on the second floor on the corner. On site parking as well as street parking.



Nearby schools include Bright Horizons at Louisville, Louisville Middle School and The Patchwork School. The closest grocery stores are Alfalfa's Market Louisville, In Season Local Market and King Soopers. Nearby coffee shops include Precision Pours, and Bittersweet. Nearby restaurants include Mudrock's Tap & Tavern, Ralphie's Sports Tavern and Papa Murphy's Take 'N' Bake Pizza. Near Louisville Community Park, Leon Wurl and Davidson Mesa.



No Cats Allowed



